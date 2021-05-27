Unreal Engine 5 Early Access is Live Now: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

The Unreal Engine 5 early access has finally been announced through the official blog of Epic Games. The developers have been working really hard as they were able to bring an immersive and realistic gaming experience to life. With incredible new features like Nanite, Lumen, and more, this latest version is expected to provide a generational leap in visual fidelity. So, here is all you need to know about it.

Epic Games announces Unreal Engine 5 Early Access

Epic Games brings forward a new 3D tool that will help game developers to add better visual effects with much more freedom, fidelity and flexibility. This latest model is available for all the creators to download using Epic Games launcher or GitHub. The organisation says that they are testing the engine in-house and will port Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in near future. However, this Early Access build of Unreal Engine 5 is not yet production-ready, and the UE 5 will start shipping in early 2022, as per the blog.

In the official blog, the developers of UE5 wrote -

The ultimate goal is for UE5 to empower creators across all industries to deliver stunning real-time content and experiences, this Early Access build is intended for game developers who like to live on the bleeding edge to start testing features and prototyping their next games.

How to get Unreal Engine 5 Early Access?

At first, you need to have the Epic Games Launcher, if you don't have it already, then download and install it from the official website.

Now, you need to run the Launcher on your computer and log in with your Epic Games account. If you don't have one, then you just need to sign up with the portal's easy interface.

Once you have opened the launcher, you can select the Unreal Engine section from the left-hand menu.

Start looking for the Unreal Engine 5 Early Access tab.

As soon as you find the tab, click on the link to Download Early Access.

