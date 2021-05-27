Unreal Engine 5 Early Access is Live Now: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNREAL ENGINE 5 TWITTER
The Unreal Engine 5 early access has finally been announced through the official blog of Epic Games. The developers have been working really hard as they were able to bring an immersive and realistic gaming experience to life. With incredible new features like Nanite, Lumen, and more, this latest version is expected to provide a generational leap in visual fidelity. So, here is all you need to know about it.
Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access!— Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) May 26, 2021
Find out more and go hands-on with Nanite, Lumen, and all of the exciting new tools and features: https://t.co/U47glzF20K
Epic Games brings forward a new 3D tool that will help game developers to add better visual effects with much more freedom, fidelity and flexibility. This latest model is available for all the creators to download using Epic Games launcher or GitHub. The organisation says that they are testing the engine in-house and will port Fortnite to Unreal Engine 5 in near future. However, this Early Access build of Unreal Engine 5 is not yet production-ready, and the UE 5 will start shipping in early 2022, as per the blog.
The ultimate goal is for UE5 to empower creators across all industries to deliver stunning real-time content and experiences, this Early Access build is intended for game developers who like to live on the bleeding edge to start testing features and prototyping their next games.