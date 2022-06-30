Upcoming WhatsApp features: Exit groups silently, improved message reactions and more

The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a handful of features that will be released for users in the near future. These features will allow users to exit a group without notifying other users, react to messages with improved emoji reactions and appeal for their banned WhatsApp account. Keep reading to know more about all these features that are coming to WhatsApp.

Users will be able to exit groups without informing other people

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will allow users to exit from WhatsApp groups silently. As of now, whenever a user exits a group, all the participants of the group are notified about it. However, in future, WhatsApp might allow users to exit without showing any notification to other people in the group. Additionally, for admins, WhatsApp is also developing a feature that allows them to view the previous participants that have been a part of the group.

Improved message reaction is on its way

Further, WhatsApp could soon launch an updated version of the message reactions feature on Android and iOS. At present, WhatsApp users are allowed to react to a message with six emojis only. However, the new feature will allow users to react to messages with any emoji on their keyboard. When the feature rolls out, users will see a plus icon in the emoji reactions tray that will allow them to add any emoji.

Appeal for banned WhatsApp accounts

In future, if WhatsApp bans their account, users can appeal to the platform by submitting a few details. The details will be investigated by the platform and cross-checked. If WhatsApp does not find a legitimate reason to ban someone's account, there are chances that the account will be restored.

Avatars for video calls

Another feature that has been under development since March this year allows users to deploy avatars for group videos. As per another report by the WhatsApp updates tracker, the platform might allow people to use avatars during video calls. There is a good chance that these avatars will be like Memoji or Bitmoji. More details about the feature should surface on the internet in the coming days.