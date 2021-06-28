Upgrade Windows 10 Home To Pro: Step-By-Step Guide To Upgrade Your OS

A number of users have recently been trying to find some solutions to their problems related to Windows OS. They have been asking specific questions related to their doubts. Currently, a lot of users want to know about the process to upgrade Windows 10 home to pro. To help out, here are some steps they can follow to upgrade their Microsoft Windows home version to the pro version.

Upgrade Windows 10 Home to Pro

A number of users from all over the globe have been searching about the process to upgrade Windows 10 home to pro. Because of a huge search trend around it, Microsoft themselves have posted some steps on their official blog that can help out these users. These steps require the users to get or buy a Windows 10 pro upgrade key to shifting to the pro version of the OS.

According to Windows, the users can only upgrade from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro and activate their device using a valid product key or a digital license for Windows 10 Pro. The users can also buy it from the Microsoft Store. After getting the Microsoft 10 pro upgrade key, the users will need to select the Start button and open up Settings. Then they need to open the Update & Security window and search for Activation there. They can type out their key here and the process will start immediately. Apart from this here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help out the users with the same.

The makers have now announced the new Windows 11 and it has been the trending topic amongst the tech community. The makers have brought in some amazing features with this OS including the new Windows 11 health check, Improvements for Gamers, changes to the interface, and much more. But to support these changes, the users are required to follow the recommended system requirements. Here are the Windows 11 requirements.

CPU: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB or larger

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

Internet: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

