UPI Down? Users Furious As Payment System Faces Glitch On New Year's Eve

Users of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) are furious as the server of the payment system seems to have faced a glitch. Taking their grievances to Twitter, several users complained that all platforms such as Google Pay and PhonePe, Paytm and other means using the UPI mode of payment are facing trouble during transactions. This comes as thousands are preparing for celebrations on New Year's eve and are out making transactions mainly through UPI.

According to DownDetector.com, 60% of the complainants said they faced problems with the app, 30% complained of error during payments and 10% said they faced trouble with funds transfer. Its map showed that the complaints came from major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Agra, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Twitterati furious as Google Pay, Paytm suffer glitch

Waiting for this to happen. UPI down right before NYE celebrations begin — Abhik Sengupta (@abhiksengupta) December 31, 2022

Is your upi server is down now ? From 15min trying to do not happening — Ankit Sinha (@AnkitsinhaSinha) December 31, 2022

Image: PTI