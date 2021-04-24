Upstox Vs Zerodha: Brokerage, Charges, And More Compared; Which One's Better?

Social media is now filled with many entrepreneurs and influencers who have taken a bold step to educate the audience about investing and the right ways to do it. This has led to a boom in the number of investors and applications that are facilitating them with the best of services. However, when talking about stock trading apps, many people have developed a few favourites over the years, two of which are Zerodha and Upstox. That is the reason why many people are wondering about Upstox vs Zerodha and which ones are the best stock trading apps. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Upstox vs Zerodha

Upstox vs Zerodha Investment options

Investment Options Upstox Zerodha Stock / Equity Yes Yes Commodity Yes Yes Currency Yes Yes Initial Public Offers (IPO) Yes Yes Mutual Funds No Yes Bond / NCD No No Dept No No

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges (Opening)

Types Upstox charges Zerodha Charges Trading Account Opening Charges Free Rs 200 Trading Account AMC Charges Free Free Demat Account Opening Charges Free Re. 0 Demat Account AMC Charges Rs 300 Rs 300

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges (Brokerage)

Account Type Upstox Zerodha Fixed Charges NA - Equity Delivery Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Equity Intraday Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Equity Options Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order Rs 20 per executed order Currency Futures Trading Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Currency Options Trading Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower Commodity Options Trading Brokerage Rs 20 per executed order Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges

Charges Upstox Zerodha Minimum Brokerage Charges 0.03% in Intraday and F&O 0.05% in Intraday and F&O Other Brokerage Charges Physical contact notes: Rs 20, Trade SMS Alerts: Rs 1 per SMS - Call & Trade Charges Rs 50 per executed order Rs 20 per trade

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges (Transaction)

Account Type Upstox Zerodha Equity Delivery NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) Equity Intraday NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side) Equity Futures NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%) NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%) Equity Options NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium) NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium) Currency Futures NSE Rs 90 per Cr (0.0009%) | BSE Rs 22 per Cr (0.00022%) NSE Rs 130 per Cr (0.0013%) | BSE Rs 26 per Cr (0.00026%) Currency Options NSE Rs 3500 per Cr (0.035%) | BSE Rs 100 per Cr (0.001%) (on premium) NSE Rs 2900 per Cr (0.029%) | BSE Rs 2600 per Cr (0.026%) (on premium) Commodity Group A - Rs 260 per Cr (0.0026%) Group A - Rs 290 per Cr (0.0029%)

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock