Upstox Vs Zerodha: Brokerage, Charges, And More Compared; Which One's Better?

Quick links:
Upstox and Zerodha
Social media is now filled with many entrepreneurs and influencers who have taken a bold step to educate the audience about investing and the right ways to do it. This has led to a boom in the number of investors and applications that are facilitating them with the best of services. However, when talking about stock trading apps, many people have developed a few favourites over the years, two of which are Zerodha and Upstox. That is the reason why many people are wondering about Upstox vs Zerodha and which ones are the best stock trading apps. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
|
Investment Options
|Upstox
|Zerodha
|
Stock / Equity
|Yes
|
Yes
|
Commodity
|Yes
|
Yes
|
Currency
|Yes
|
Yes
|
Initial Public Offers (IPO)
|Yes
|
Yes
|Mutual Funds
|No
|
Yes
|
Bond / NCD
|No
|
No
|Dept
|No
|
No
|
Types
|Upstox charges
|Zerodha Charges
|
Trading Account Opening Charges
|Free
|
Rs 200
|
Trading Account AMC Charges
|Free
|
Free
|
Demat Account Opening Charges
|Free
|
Re. 0
|
Demat Account AMC Charges
|Rs 300
|
Rs 300
|
Account Type
|Upstox
|Zerodha
|
Fixed Charges
|NA
|
-
|
Equity Delivery Brokerage
|Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Equity Intraday Brokerage
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Equity Options Brokerage
|
Rs 20 per executed order
|
Rs 20 per executed order
|
Currency Futures Trading Brokerage
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Currency Options Trading Brokerage
|Rs 20 per executed order
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|
Commodity Options Trading Brokerage
|Rs 20 per executed order
|
Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
|Charges
|Upstox
|Zerodha
|
Minimum Brokerage Charges
|0.03% in Intraday and F&O
|
0.05% in Intraday and F&O
|
Other Brokerage Charges
|Physical contact notes: Rs 20, Trade SMS Alerts: Rs 1 per SMS
|-
|
Call & Trade Charges
|Rs 50 per executed order
|Rs 20 per trade
|
Account Type
|Upstox
|Zerodha
|
Equity Delivery
|
NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
Equity Intraday
|
NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)
|
Equity Futures
|NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%)
|
NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%)
|
Equity Options
|
NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium)
|
NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium)
|
Currency Futures
|
NSE Rs 90 per Cr (0.0009%) | BSE Rs 22 per Cr (0.00022%)
|
NSE Rs 130 per Cr (0.0013%) | BSE Rs 26 per Cr (0.00026%)
|
Currency Options
|
NSE Rs 3500 per Cr (0.035%) | BSE Rs 100 per Cr (0.001%) (on premium)
|
NSE Rs 2900 per Cr (0.029%) | BSE Rs 2600 per Cr (0.026%) (on premium)
|Commodity
|
Group A - Rs 260 per Cr (0.0026%)
|
Group A - Rs 290 per Cr (0.0029%)