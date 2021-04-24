Last Updated:

Upstox Vs Zerodha: Brokerage, Charges, And More Compared; Which One's Better?

Upstox vs Zerodha for you. Here is all you need to know about the comparison between Upstox and Zerodha brokerage, charges, and more. Read ahead

Yash Tripathi
upstox vs zerodha

Upstox and Zerodha


Social media is now filled with many entrepreneurs and influencers who have taken a bold step to educate the audience about investing and the right ways to do it. This has led to a boom in the number of investors and applications that are facilitating them with the best of services. However, when talking about stock trading apps, many people have developed a few favourites over the years, two of which are Zerodha and Upstox. That is the reason why many people are wondering about Upstox vs Zerodha and which ones are the best stock trading apps. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Upstox vs Zerodha

Upstox vs Zerodha Investment options

Investment Options

 Upstox Zerodha

Stock / Equity

 Yes

Yes

Commodity

 Yes

Yes

Currency

 Yes

Yes

Initial Public Offers (IPO)

 Yes

Yes
Mutual Funds No

Yes

Bond / NCD

 No

No
Dept No

No

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges (Opening)

Types

 Upstox charges Zerodha Charges

Trading Account Opening Charges

 Free

Rs 200

Trading Account AMC Charges

 Free

Free

Demat Account Opening Charges

 Free

Re. 0

Demat Account AMC Charges

 Rs 300

Rs 300

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges (Brokerage)

Account Type

 Upstox Zerodha

Fixed Charges

 NA

-

Equity Delivery Brokerage

 Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Equity Intraday Brokerage

Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Equity Options Brokerage

Rs 20 per executed order

Rs 20 per executed order

Currency Futures Trading Brokerage 

Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Currency Options Trading Brokerage 

 Rs 20 per executed order

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower
Commodity Futures Trading Brokerage

Rs 20 per executed order or .05% whichever is lower

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Commodity Options Trading Brokerage

 Rs 20 per executed order

Rs 20 per executed order or .03% whichever is lower

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges

Charges Upstox Zerodha

Minimum Brokerage Charges

 0.03% in Intraday and F&O

0.05% in Intraday and F&O

Other Brokerage Charges

 Physical contact notes: Rs 20, Trade SMS Alerts: Rs 1 per SMS -

Call & Trade Charges

 Rs 50 per executed order Rs 20 per trade

Upstox charges vs Zerodha charges (Transaction)

Account Type

 Upstox Zerodha

Equity Delivery

NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

Equity Intraday

NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

NSE Rs 345 per Cr (0.00345%) | BSE Rs 300 per Cr (0.003%) (each side)

Equity Futures

 NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%)

NSE Rs 200 per Cr (0.002%)

Equity Options 

NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium)

NSE Rs 5300 per Cr (0.053%) (on premium)

Currency Futures 

NSE Rs 90 per Cr (0.0009%) | BSE Rs 22 per Cr (0.00022%)

NSE Rs 130 per Cr (0.0013%) | BSE Rs 26 per Cr (0.00026%)

Currency Options 

NSE Rs 3500 per Cr (0.035%) | BSE Rs 100 per Cr (0.001%) (on premium)

NSE Rs 2900 per Cr (0.029%) | BSE Rs 2600 per Cr (0.026%) (on premium)
Commodity

Group A - Rs 260 per Cr (0.0026%)

Group A - Rs 290 per Cr (0.0029%)

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

