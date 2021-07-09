Using Too Much Of Mobile Screen? This App Will Help In Protecting Your Eyes

As the pandemic forced the families to restrict themselves under one roof in order to safeguard themselves from the deadly virus, they switched to mobile phones, TV and computer for entertainment. This shift, however, safeguards them from the coronavirus, but health experts say that diseases related to the eye and neck have increased as the screen time has increased 4-5 times.

An app that protects while using phone screens

In order to keep the eye-related problems at bay, a French-based company has developed software that would help the user to negotiate between the user and the gadget. The application named Eyes Keeper can be downloaded from the play store and App store. The Eyes Keeper tool forces the user to maintain a suitable distance when looking at a screen. If the user does not maintain the necessary distance, the application blurs the image, till the user maintain a proper distance between the eye and the gadget. It also allows parents to better track and control their children's activities.

Long screen timing leads to dry eye

Human eyes need lubricants and moisture to function properly. The excessive usage of electronic gadgets which has a feature of the screen makes the eye dry. According to health experts, dry eye syndrome is a condition when a human eye lacks sufficient lubrication and moisture on the surface of the eye to function properly.

According to experts, the person who is facing issues related to dry eyes would encounter headaches, redness on the eyes and sensitivity to light. Health suggests children below two years of age must not watch any screens, either phone screens or television. Those above two years of age should not watch the screen beyond two hours.