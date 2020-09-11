Vi Prepaid Plans For September 2020: Know Modified Unlimited Plans And More

The merging of Vodafone and Idea took place on August 31, 2018. Now, they have rebranded itself as Vi. A lof of prepaid unlimited plans were modified in September 2020. Read on to know these revamped Vi prepaid plans.

Vi prepaid plans: List of best recharge plans

Vi recharge plans are offering two different types of prepaid plans. One is known as a double data offer which provides extra data of 2GB per day and the other one is web or app exclusive offer which gives 5 GB of extra data. Here is a list of Vi plans and Vi offers which got modified in September 2020.

Double Data Offer

299 Plan : Truly unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days along with 100 SMS per day.

: Truly unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per day. The validity of this plan is for 28 days along with 100 SMS per day. 449 Plan : Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day. 699 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 4GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 84 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

Image Source: Screenshot from myvi.in

Web or App Exclusive Offer

599 Plan : Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 84 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 84 Days along with 100 SMS per day. 399 Plan : Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 56 Days along with 100 SMS per day. 249 Plan : Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1.5GB+5GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day. 219 Plan : Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 1GB+2GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day. 149 Plan: Truly Unlimited Talktime and data of 3GB+1GB per Day. The validity of this plan is for 28 Days along with 100 SMS per day.

Annual Prepaid Vi data Plans

In the annual prepaid plans, Vi is still offering two plans in total that also come with ‘Truly Unlimited’ local and national calling valid for 365 days. These two plans are the 1,499 plan which offers a total of 24GB with 3600 local and national SMS. The other one is the 2,399 plan which provides the user with 1.5GB of daily data with 100 local and national SMS per day.

Promo Image Credits: Vi Official Site Screenshot