Videocon D2h 153 Plan Channel List And Pack Details: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Videocon D2h provides its users with incredible Direct To Home services with an extensive list of packs and channels. The impressive Videocon D2H recharge packs help users to enjoy these services with affordable rates and maximum entertainment. The list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing to its services. One of the popular packs of Videocon D2h is Popular Malayalam Combo 6M Pack which is also known as Videocon D2h 153 plan. If you have been wondering about Videocon D2h 153 channel list and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Videocon D2h 153 pack details

The Videocon D2h 153 plan is one of the most popular Malayalam plans offered by the D2H company. The plan offers a total of 192 channels including Hindi, English, Malayalam channels. A user only has to pay Rs 153.92 for a month to enjoy the services of this incredible Videocon D2h plan. Take a look at the list of channels available in the Popular Malayalam Combo 6M Pack.

Popular Malayalam Combo 6M/ Videocon D2h 153 plan channel list

The Videocon D2h 153 pack includes 192 channels on the list. These channels are subjected to the theme of the pack. The pack comes with a vivid range of channels such as Videocon D2H's 31 "Active" channels which are Movies Active, Kids Active, Music Active and more. Apart from this users get Malayalam channels such as Amrita TV, Asianet, Darshana, Chirithira, Raj Mix Malayalam, News18 Kerala, Surya Movies, Surya Music and more. Apart from this, users also benefit from Hindi Movie channels like Star Movies, Zee Cinema, & Pictures, Set Max, and more.

Others remaining channels in the Videocon D2h 153 plan include Religious channels, News, Sports, Kids channels, Music, Infotainment, Entertainment and more. In news channels, you will find Hindi, English and Malayalam news channels as well. The list of Kids section includes popular channels like Cartoon Network, Pogo, Nickelodeon, Disney and more. In Sports, you will find Star Sports, Star Sports HD1, and more.

