Last Updated:

Videocon D2H 190 Pack - All The Details You Need To Know About This Plan

Here is Videocon D2h 190 plan details and the channels that are available with the pack. Read more to get the entire information about the Videocon D2h 190 pack

Written By
Jeet Anandani
videocon d2h 190 pack

Videocon D2h provides its users with incredible Direct To Home services with an extensive list of packs and channels. The impressive Videocon D2H recharge packs help users to enjoy these services with affordable rates and maximum entertainment. The list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing to its services. One of the popular packs of Videocon D2h is Aamar Bangla Combo Pack which is also known as Videocon D2h 190 pack. There are in total of 229 channels in the pack. You have to pay ₹190.60 for a month to enjoy the services. Take a look at the list of channels available in the Aamar Bangla Combo Pack.

ALSO READ | Videocon D2H Recharge Offers Today: Details On 'Hamara Hindi Combo' Pack

Aamar Bangla Combo Pack channels

General Education Curriculum 

  • Basava Tv
  • DD Retro
  • Manjari Tv
  • Shemaroo Tv
  • Sun Bangla

ALSO READ | Tata Sky 216 Pack Details And Complete Channel List For 2020

Entertainment and News

  • & Pictures
  • & Tv
  • 7s Music
  • 99tv
  • 9x Jhakaas
  • 9x Jalwa
  • 9x M
  • 9x Tashan
  • Aakash Aath
  • Aastha
  • Abn Andhra Jyothi
  • Abp Ananda
  • Abp Asmita
  • Abp Majha
  • Abp News
  • Al Jazeera
  • Amrita Tv
  • Aastha Bhajan
  • Anjan Tv
  • Aradhana
  • Ayush Tv
  • B4u Kadak
  • B4u Movies
  • B4u Music
  • Bhakti Tv
  • Bhojpuri Cinema
  • Big Magic
  • Btv News
  • Box Cinema
  • Captain Tv
  • Cartoon Network
  • Channelname Win
  • Chardikala Time Tv
  • Colors Bangla
  • Dangal
  • DD Assam
  • DD Arunprabha
  • DD Bangla
  • DD Bharati
  • DD Bihar
  • DD Girnar
  • DD India
  • DD Kashir
  • DD Kisan
  • DD MP
  • DD News
  • DD Odia
  • DD Podhigai
  • DD Punjabi
  • DD Rajsthan
  • DD Rajyasabha
  • DD Saptagiri
  • DD Sports
  • DD UP
  • DD Urdu
  • DD Yadagiri
  • DD1
  • DD10 Sahyadri (Marathi)
  • DD4 Malayalam
  • DD9 Chandana (Kannada)
  • Dhoom Music
  • Disha Tv
  • Dy 365
  • Darshana Tv
  • Dighvijay 24x7 News
  • Enterr10
  • Ezmall.com
  • Fakt Marathi
  • Flowers Tv
  • God Tv
  • Goodness Tv
  • Gs Tv
  • Gulistan News
  • HMTV
  • Harvest Tv
  • Hindu Dharmam
  • India News
  • India Tv
  • Isaiyaruvi
  • Jai Hind
  • Jalsha Movies
  • Jk 24x7 News
  • Jai Maharashtra
  • Janam Tv
  • Jonack
  • Kailignar Sethigal
  • Kairali
  • Kalaignar Tv
  • Kanak News
  • Kappa Tv
  • Kasturi
  • Kairali News
  • Kalinga Tv
  • Kaumudy Tv
  • Living Foodz
  • Loksabha
  • Makkal Tv
  • Manorama News
  • Mazhavil Manorama
  • Media One
  • Mh1 Music
  • Murasu
  • Madha
  • Mahaa News
  • Malai Murasu
  • Mathrubhumi News
  • Mojo Tv
  • Nat Geo Wild
  • Nepal One
  • News Live
  • News Nation
  • News Time
  • Ntv News
  • Nambikkkai
  • Nandighosha Tv
  • National Geographic
  • News18 Bangla
  • Otv
  • 10tv Telugu News
  • Asianet News
  • Pogo
  • Polimer News
  • Polimer Tv
  • Power Vision Tv
  • Ptc Chakde
  • Ptc News
  • Ptc Punjabi
  • Public Tv
  • Puthiya Thalaimurai
  • Paras Gold
  • Peace Of Mind
  • Pitaara Tv
  • Prag
  • Pratidin Time
  • Public Movies
  • Public Music
  • Puthu Yugam
  • Ramdhenu
  • Rang
  • Ruposhi Bangla
  • Russia Today
  • Raj News Telugu
  • Rengoni
  • Reporter
  • Republic Bharat
  • Republic Tv
  • Saam Tv
  • Safari Tv
  • Sai Tv
  • Sakshi Tv
  • Sandesh News
  • Sangeet Bangla
  • Sanskar
  • Sathiyam
  • Satsang
  • Shalom
  • Siripoli
  • Sony Aath
  • Sri Sankara
  • Star Bharat
  • Star Gold
  • Star Jalsha
  • Star Plus
  • Star Utsav
  • Subhavaartha Tv
  • Suvarna 24x7 News
  • Svbc
  • Svbc 2
  • Sahana Tv
  • Showbox
  • Skystar Filme
  • Skystar Movies
  • Skystar Music
  • Star Gold 2
  • Studio One+
  • T News
  • Tv5 Kannada
  • Tv5 Telugu News
  • Tv9 Bharatvarsh
  • Tv9 Gujarati
  • Tv9 Kannada
  • Tv9 Marathi
  • Tv9 Telugu News
  • Tamilan Tv
  • Thanthi Tv
  • Twenty-four
  • V6 News
  • Vasanth Tv
  • Vendhar Tv
  • Vtv Gujarati
  • Velicham Tv
  • We
  • Zee Action
  • Zee Anmol
  • Zee Bangla
  • Zee Bangla Cinema
  • Zee Business
  • Zee Cinema
  • Zee Hindustan
  • Zee News
  • Zee Salaam
  • Zee Tv
  • Zing
  • Zee 24 Ghanta
  • Zee Anmol Cinema
  • Zee Bollywood
  • Zee Etc
  • Star Utsav Movies

ALSO READ | Videocon D2H Recharge Offers Today: D2H Offers FREE Services On Long-term Subscriptions

Sports

  • Star Sports 1 Hindi
  • Star Sports 2
  • Star Sports 3
  • Star Sports First

ALSO READ | Airtel DTH 315 Plan Channel List And All The Plan Details You Need To Know

First Published:
COMMENT
LATEST NEWS
View all