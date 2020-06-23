Videocon D2H 190 Pack - All The Details You Need To Know About This Plan

Quick links:
Videocon D2h provides its users with incredible Direct To Home services with an extensive list of packs and channels. The impressive Videocon D2H recharge packs help users to enjoy these services with affordable rates and maximum entertainment. The list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing to its services. One of the popular packs of Videocon D2h is Aamar Bangla Combo Pack which is also known as Videocon D2h 190 pack. There are in total of 229 channels in the pack. You have to pay ₹190.60 for a month to enjoy the services. Take a look at the list of channels available in the Aamar Bangla Combo Pack.
