Videocon D2H 190 Pack - All The Details You Need To Know About This Plan

Videocon D2h provides its users with incredible Direct To Home services with an extensive list of packs and channels. The impressive Videocon D2H recharge packs help users to enjoy these services with affordable rates and maximum entertainment. The list of channels by the service provider comes in several affordable packages that the user can choose from while subscribing to its services. One of the popular packs of Videocon D2h is Aamar Bangla Combo Pack which is also known as Videocon D2h 190 pack. There are in total of 229 channels in the pack. You have to pay ₹190.60 for a month to enjoy the services. Take a look at the list of channels available in the Aamar Bangla Combo Pack.

ALSO READ | Videocon D2H Recharge Offers Today: Details On 'Hamara Hindi Combo' Pack

Aamar Bangla Combo Pack channels

General Education Curriculum

Basava Tv

DD Retro

Manjari Tv

Shemaroo Tv

Sun Bangla

ALSO READ | Tata Sky 216 Pack Details And Complete Channel List For 2020

Entertainment and News

& Pictures

& Tv

7s Music

99tv

9x Jhakaas

9x Jalwa

9x M

9x Tashan

Aakash Aath

Aastha

Abn Andhra Jyothi

Abp Ananda

Abp Asmita

Abp Majha

Abp News

Al Jazeera

Amrita Tv

Aastha Bhajan

Anjan Tv

Aradhana

Ayush Tv

B4u Kadak

B4u Movies

B4u Music

Bhakti Tv

Bhojpuri Cinema

Big Magic

Btv News

Box Cinema

Captain Tv

Cartoon Network

Channelname Win

Chardikala Time Tv

Colors Bangla

Dangal

DD Assam

DD Arunprabha

DD Bangla

DD Bharati

DD Bihar

DD Girnar

DD India

DD Kashir

DD Kisan

DD MP

DD News

DD Odia

DD Podhigai

DD Punjabi

DD Rajsthan

DD Rajyasabha

DD Saptagiri

DD Sports

DD UP

DD Urdu

DD Yadagiri

DD1

DD10 Sahyadri (Marathi)

DD4 Malayalam

DD9 Chandana (Kannada)

Dhoom Music

Disha Tv

Dy 365

Darshana Tv

Dighvijay 24x7 News

Enterr10

Ezmall.com

Fakt Marathi

Flowers Tv

God Tv

Goodness Tv

Gs Tv

Gulistan News

HMTV

Harvest Tv

Hindu Dharmam

India News

India Tv

Isaiyaruvi

Jai Hind

Jalsha Movies

Jk 24x7 News

Jai Maharashtra

Janam Tv

Jonack

Kailignar Sethigal

Kairali

Kalaignar Tv

Kanak News

Kappa Tv

Kasturi

Kairali News

Kalinga Tv

Kaumudy Tv

Living Foodz

Loksabha

Makkal Tv

Manorama News

Mazhavil Manorama

Media One

Mh1 Music

Murasu

Madha

Mahaa News

Malai Murasu

Mathrubhumi News

Mojo Tv

Nat Geo Wild

Nepal One

News Live

News Nation

News Time

Ntv News

Nambikkkai

Nandighosha Tv

National Geographic

News18 Bangla

Otv

10tv Telugu News

Asianet News

Pogo

Polimer News

Polimer Tv

Power Vision Tv

Ptc Chakde

Ptc News

Ptc Punjabi

Public Tv

Puthiya Thalaimurai

Paras Gold

Peace Of Mind

Pitaara Tv

Prag

Pratidin Time

Public Movies

Public Music

Puthu Yugam

Ramdhenu

Rang

Ruposhi Bangla

Russia Today

Raj News Telugu

Rengoni

Reporter

Republic Bharat

Republic Tv

Saam Tv

Safari Tv

Sai Tv

Sakshi Tv

Sandesh News

Sangeet Bangla

Sanskar

Sathiyam

Satsang

Shalom

Siripoli

Sony Aath

Sri Sankara

Star Bharat

Star Gold

Star Jalsha

Star Plus

Star Utsav

Subhavaartha Tv

Suvarna 24x7 News

Svbc

Svbc 2

Sahana Tv

Showbox

Skystar Filme

Skystar Movies

Skystar Music

Star Gold 2

Studio One+

T News

Tv5 Kannada

Tv5 Telugu News

Tv9 Bharatvarsh

Tv9 Gujarati

Tv9 Kannada

Tv9 Marathi

Tv9 Telugu News

Tamilan Tv

Thanthi Tv

Twenty-four

V6 News

Vasanth Tv

Vendhar Tv

Vtv Gujarati

Velicham Tv

We

Zee Action

Zee Anmol

Zee Bangla

Zee Bangla Cinema

Zee Business

Zee Cinema

Zee Hindustan

Zee News

Zee Salaam

Zee Tv

Zing

Zee 24 Ghanta

Zee Anmol Cinema

Zee Bollywood

Zee Etc

Star Utsav Movies

ALSO READ | Videocon D2H Recharge Offers Today: D2H Offers FREE Services On Long-term Subscriptions

Sports

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 2

Star Sports 3

Star Sports First

ALSO READ | Airtel DTH 315 Plan Channel List And All The Plan Details You Need To Know