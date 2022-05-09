Vodafone Idea launches Rs. 82 recharge plan with SonyLIV Premium membership: Details here

Vodafone Idea has launched a new prepaid recharge plan that costs Rs 82. The scheme also offers SonyLIV Premium subscription for 28 days. However, subscribers will only be able to view the content on SonyLIV Premium on their smartphones. Additionally, the pack also provides users with access to content on Vi Movies. Keep reading to know more about the benefits included in the plan, validity and other details.

It is important to mention that the Rs 82 prepaid scheme is not a regular plan. Instead, it is a data-only voucher that provides users with 4 GB of high-speed 4G data. The validity of this plan is 14 days, which means that users will have 4 GB of data for the given duration only. However, since the SonyLIV subscription bundled with the pack is valid for 28 days, users should be able to stream content on the OTT.

The SonyLIV membership bundled in the Rs 82 Vodafone Idea recharge plan normally costs Rs. 299 a month. As a part of the membership, the platform provides access to popular international titles such as Fantasy Island, The Good Doctor, Indian originals such as Maharani and Gullak Season: 3 and other sports-related broadcasts such as UEFA Champion League, WWE and more.

Vodafone Idea's new prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new Rs 29 plan. Essentially, it is a 4G data voucher that provides 2 GB of data for two days. It is important to mention that the plan does not offer any other benefits. The second plan costs Rs 39 and provides 3 GB of data for seven days. Users should note that both the Rs 29 and Rs 39 plans are only available for users in the Gujarat circle as of yet. They will be rolled out across more regions in the future.

In Maharastra and Goa, the new Rs 98 plan offers unlimited voice calling, and 200 MB of 4G data for 15 days. However, in Gujarat, the Rs 98 plan offers 9GB of 4G data, valid for 21 days. The next plan is a full-fledged prepaid plan with calls, data and other included services. For Rs 195, users will get 300 SMS, unlimited calling, 2 GB of 4G data and services like Vi Movies and TV Basic. The plan is valid for 31 days.

Last but not the least, Vodafone Idea has released a new Rs 319 prepaid plan. The plan offers users 100 SMS per day, 2 GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited calling and benefits such as Binge All Night and data rollover. In related news, Vodafone Idea launched two new prepaid plans with full-month validity last month.