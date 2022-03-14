Vodafone Idea launches Vi Games on Vi App: Check Vi Games plans and price here

Indian telecommunication service provider Vi has launched a new platform called Vi games on the VI App. The gaming platform has been released in partnership with Nazara Technologies Limited, which is an Indian gaming and sports media company. As a result, Vodafone Idea customers will be able to play popular video games on their mobile. Keep reading to know more about Vi Games.

According to the press release, Vi Games will offer more than 1,200 Android and HTML5-based mobile games across 10 popular genres like action, adventure, arcade, casual, education and more. Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Idea said, "We are seeing a significant uptake of gaming consumption in India with more than 95% of gaming enthusiasts using the mobile device to enjoy a wide variety of content." The Vi Gaming price to be paid by users is given below.

Vi Games plans

Gold Games will form the largest base of the games offered by Vi. These games will be accessible through a Gold Pass offering 30 games for Rs. 50 for postpaid users and Rs. 56 for prepaid users, with a validity of 30 days. VI also mentions in the official press release that postpaid users with Rs. 499 and above plans will be offered five free gold games every month.

Platinum Games will be available on pay per download basis through a Platinum Pass priced at Rs. 25 for postpaid and Rs. 26 for prepaid.

There will be more than 250 free games on the platform for VI customers.

"Gaming is not only the future of entertainment in India but already a key mode of entertainment for hundreds of millions of Indians playing games on their mobile phone every day. Nazara is delighted to work with Vi to bring our entire portfolio of gaming content, esports and interactive entertainment to their larger user base," said Nitish Mittersain, Founder & Group MD, Nazara Technologies Limited.

Recently, MD and CEO of Vodafone Idea, Ravinder Takkar said, "We would expect that it's possible that there could be another price hike in 2022 but certainly at some point the price hike will take place."

Adding to it, Takkar said, "The last one was almost 2 years earlier which I believe is a bit long. We certainly would expect less than two years but in 2022, we will have to see how quickly these prices get embedded. Probably, it could 2023 as well."