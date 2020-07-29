Walmart Plus: Price, Launch Date & Everything Else We Know So Far On Amazon Prime's Rival

American multinational retail corporation Walmart is launching a new subscription service called Walmart Plus, which will give tough competition to Amazon Prime. Walmart has launched a teaser website that confirms that the new service is coming soon. It is a subscription service that will include next-day delivery of items sold by Walmart, which includes groceries, electricals, and other goods.

READ: Flipkart Acquires Walmart India; Announces Launch Of 'Flipkart Wholesale' In B2B Foray

Walmart Plus to focus on grocery

It initially seems that Walmart Plus will focus more on groceries and essentials, but electronics, clothing, tools and more will also apparently be eligible for Walmart Plus free and fast delivery. The membership program will allow shoppers to get "free unlimited same-day delivery on groceries and thousands of other items". The cost of the service has not been officially announced but is expected to be in the price range of $98, which is a full $20 cheaper than Amazon Prime, which currently costs $119 per year.

READ: Oregon Tops 15,000 Coronavirus Cases, New Walmart Outbreak

The main perk of Walmart Plus is being able to have groceries and other products delivered on the same day for free. Apparently Walmart Plus subscribers will be able to reserve delivery slots and have special access to Walmart's new Express two-hour delivery service as well. On the other hand, there are rumours that customers will be able to place orders by text message, get discounts on prescription drugs and even get priority check-out in Walmart's physical stores. There are also rumors that Walmart could even allow subscribers free access to films and TV shows, similar to Disney Plus, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

READ: US: Walmart To Close Its Stores On Thanksgiving Day

READ: US: Walmart To Require Customers To Wear Masks At All Its Stores

Image: Walmart/Twitter