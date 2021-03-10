WatchOS 7.3.2 Latest Update: Check Out The Features And Fixes In This WatchOS Update

Apple Watch is the platform on which the WatchOS operating system was designed and developed by Apple Inc. Just like the Apple iPhone and iPod Touch, this watch is also made on iOS. It got released on April 24 in 2015 and the latest update of WatchOS 7.3.2 came out on the 8th of March, 2021. This is a small update for the WatchOS 7 which came out in September. Continue reading the article to know all about this latest WatchOS update.

Also read | Bitlife Barbie Challenge Guide: Here's How To Become A Model In Bitlife

WatchOS 7.3.2 Features

Also read | Is The Fortnite Lawsuit Settlement Real? Can You Choose Cash Over 1000 V-Bucks?

The requirements of the Apple Watch for downloading or updating to the latest software version is to have a minimum of 50 per cent battery, being placed on charging and to be in the range of the iPhone. To download this update the users can just navigate to their Apple Watch app on the iPhone from General > Software Update. Below mentioned are Apple's release notes which provide information that the software provides an important security fix for fixing a WebKit bug.

WatchOS 7.3.2 Issues and Features

Unity watch face The Unity watch face was made in the celebration of Black history. The design of this watch was inspired by the Pan-African Flag colours in which the face of the watch is able to change the entire day.

Time to Walk This is available for Apple+ Fitness subscribers and in this app, the users can listen to audio podcasts of inspiring guests.

ECG app Available on all the Series 4 Apple Watch Series in Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, and Thailand

Irregular heart rhythm notifications This feature is available for Japan, Mayotte, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand

Lastly, there is a fix for a known issue in which the Control Center and Notification Center become unresponsive every time Zoom is enabled

WebKit Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research



Also read | Pokemon Go: Learn Complete Stats About Metang Evolution In This Guide

Also read | Pokemon Go Metagross' Best Moveset, Stats, And Weaknesses You Must Know