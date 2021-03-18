What Is Airtel Xstream Box, Fibre Or Stick? List Of All Airtel Xstream Plans Here

With the ever-increasing user base, Bharti Airtel has been providing its users with some of the best services. These not only include SIM card services or internet, but Airtel Digital TV or Airtel Xstream is equally popular. However, many people who have not used the organisation's TV streaming services are wondering about what is Airtel Xstream box, its plans, fibre network and more. So, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Airtel Xstream box?

The popular Airtel Xstream Box is said to be a "new age DTH television box". The organisation promises that having an Xstream Box can enhance any television into a smart TV. A user gets to enjoy various online content from several famous OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, etc. Apart from this, the Airtel Xstream Box also has a built-in Chromecast feature that enables users to find content using the voice search with Google Assistant and Smartphone as a remote or gamepad.

Airtel Xstream plans for the DTH Box

A new Airtel Xstream box costs - Xstream Basic - Rs. 2499 Chromecast built-in Xstream App Premium Voice search Use mobile as remote HD-High Definition - Rs. 1300 Premium Video Quality Dolby Digital Sound Record & Play More Channels Xstream Premium - Rs. 4798 Includes 1 year of AMAZON PRIME at No Extra Cost 5000+ Apps on TV Hotstar, Zee5 & more Voice search Use mobile as remote

In Mumbai, the Airtel Xstream plans for the box are as follows - Xstream Premium for 1 month - FREE for new customers or as low as Rs 153 Xstream Premium for 12 Months - Rs. 499 Xstream Premium wiHotstar & Airtel Xstream for 12 Months - Rs. 849 Hotstar VIP, Zee5 and Xstream Premium for 1 year - Rs. 1599



What is Airtel Xstream Fibre?

Airtel Xstream Fibre is a WiFi brand that offers four plans that are designed to serve the in-home high-speed data requirements of every customer. Each plan offers blazing speeds up to 1 Gbps and come with some additional benefits depending upon the customers choice, especially with Airtel Thanks benefits. One of the Airtel Xstrem Fibre plans offer benefits such as three months Netflix subscription gift, 12 months Amazon Prime membership, access to premium ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream content.

Airtel Xstream plans for Fibre -

Unlimited- Rs 499 Unlimited Internet with Up to 40Mbps Speed Unlimited Local/STD Calls Includes Airtel Thanks benefit such as Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music

Premium - Rs 799 Unlimited Internet with Up to 100Mbps Speed Unlimited Local/STD Calls Includes Airtel Thanks benefit such as Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music

Entertainment plan - Rs 999 Unlimited Internet with Up to 200Mbps Speed Unlimited Local/STD Calls Includes Airtel Thanks benefit such as Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music



What is Airtel Xstream Stick?

Airtel Xstream Stick is a Chromecast device by Airtel that connects with your TV through the HDMI Port and can be used to stream content from OTT Apps. However, unlike Airtel Xstream Box, it does not have the DTH function. Users can start enjoying the Airtel Xstream Stick features by plugging it into the TV using the HDMI port, and then detect it using the Google App of any phone or tablet that you use and set it up like any regular Chromecast device.

Airtel Xstream Stick Price - Rs 3,999 available on Flipkart

All Images ~ Airtel.in