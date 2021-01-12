What Is Blueface On Snapchat? Here's A Step By Step Explanation On How To Do It

Snapchat is quickly becoming the next powerful social media giant in the world from the beginning, Snapchat have been trying so many fancy things in their app interface. One among them is the Snapchat blueface lens.

In this post, we are going to look at what is Snapchat blueface, how to integrate the Snapchat blueface lens into the app and more. As we’ve mentioned earlier, it is a fancy feature that you can add with your Snapchat app. We hope you love it.

What is Snapchat blueface lens?

Understanding about the Snapchat blueface lens is in fact very simple. It is basically a Snapchat lens that you can add to the app to make your face blue coloured. In other words, your face will become blue and your entire profile picture will reflect the change of colour.

With the Snapchat blueface turned on, the change of colour to your face will be reflected in every activity you do with the app. Although this looks funny, some people seem to love it. In fact, they swear by it.

The Snapchat blueface lens can also act as a filter. This is great news, as you can add it to your profile picture to stand out from the rest. In the next section, we will have a look at how you can add the Snapchat blueface lens to the app.

How to add the Snapchat blueface lens to the Snapchat app?

Adding the Snapchat blueface lens to the app is pretty easy. Just read the steps given below. It’ll make your job a lot easier.

Open the Snapchat app on your mobile phone.

Use the Snapchat camera and view the Snapcode image given next to the lens.

Hold the image on the screen with your finger.

After few seconds, the Snapchat blueface lens will be activated on your device.

Make sure that you don’t lose the lens when you go for Snapchat update.

When you make your face blue with the help of the blueface Snapchat app, it’ll give an impression that you are wearing a facemask covering your entire face. People who are regular visitors to your Snapchat profile, they’ll recognize the change immediately. For those who are new to your profile, the change may feel odd. So do any changes to the natural colour of your face at your own risk.

We hope that we are able to give you a clear picture of what is Snapchat blueface. This Snapchat lens is pretty new and it is the latest addition to the Snapchat feature library. Who knows. It may become the next trend in the Snapchat world!