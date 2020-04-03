What Is Covid19Ind? Get Latest Updates On Coronavirus Cases In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared a complete lockdown in India on March 24, 2020, which is going to last till April 14, 2020. The Indian Government is taking strict measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. In this fight against COVID-19, many online sites such as Covid19Ind, have emerged who are helping people by providing information about the spread of the virus while the netizens are practicing social distancing and self-isolation. The website, Covid19Ind.zaoapp.net has been providing the users with recent data about the confirmed cases, suspected individuals and death tolls from the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

What is Covid19Ind?

Covid19Ind is an Indian website built to provide detailed information about the Coronavirus affected areas in the country. Using this heat map website is simple. One can search for the website and view the graph that shows the increment in the number of confirmed, active, recovered and deceased cases in India. The column below provides an insight to all the COVID-19 affected states and the number of cases inclusive of the recovery and dead patients' data in it.

An individual can gain the data through the heat map which has a colourful representation of the states as per the number of cases in them. The Coronavirus information site will provide you with brief information on the confirmed patients, death tolls and recoveries as a whole in a single click. As COVID 19 in India is rising, this app provides instant updates with the 'Last Updated Time'. This helps the user know how fresh the data is.

Covid19Ind is an initiative by the app & software company Zao App. The Zao App is a face swap app which is available for both Android and iOS. The Coronavirus tracker website also provides the details of the number of affected patients in the world as per the country wise data. It also has several sections below that provide info on many famous queries that netizens have.

