What Is Covid19india.org? Does It Show Live Data Of Coronavirus Cases In India

Indian Government is taking strict measures to stop the expanse of Coronavirus pandemic. Mr Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, declared complete lockdown in India on March 24, 2020, which is going to last till April 14, 2020. In this fight against COVID-19, many online sites such as Covid19India.org, too are helping people informed about practising social distancing and self-isolation, besides providing other updates. The website, Covid19India.org has been providing the users with recent data about the confirmed cases, suspected individuals and death tolls from the Coronavirus pandemic in India.

What is Covid19India.org?

Covid19India.org is an Indian website built to provide detailed information about the Coronavirus affected areas in the country. Using this heat map website is simple. One can search for the website and view the graph that shows the increment in the number of confirmed, active, recovered and deceased cases in India. The column below provides an insight to all the COVID-19 affected states and the number of cases inclusive of the recovery and dead patients data in it.

An individual can gain the data by clicking on the states that you want to know about in the heat map of India. The Coronavirus information site will provide you with brief information on the confirmed patients, death tolls and recoveries as a whole in a single click. As COVID 19 in India is rising, this app provides instant updates with the 'Last Updated Time'. This helps the user know how fresh the data is.

From where does Covid19India.org site get its information?

The information website provides accurate and legit information from credible sources such as https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and Mohfw.gov.in/ which are official governmental websites. According to the FAQ section of the site, Covid19India.org revealed that "MoH updates the data at a scheduled time and we update them based on State Press Bulletins and Reliable news channels.

In a question asked by a user regarding the data credibility of the site, it responded by saying "We collect the details from each State Press release, official government links and reputable news channel as the source. Data is validated by a group of volunteers and pushed into Google sheets."

