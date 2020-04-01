What Is Covid19mhpolice.in? Know How To Apply For EPass Online For Transporting Goods

The Indian Government announced lockdown till April 14 to prevent India from entering stage three of Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Maharashtra government is going to provide ePass that will be issued through the police system to transport essential services and goods in the state. One can easily apply for the ePass through an Online system that has been created for this by visiting the link covid19.mhpolice.in.

What is covid19.mhpolice.in?

During the lockdown period, transportation of various essential commodities like vegetables, cereals, medicines, milk etc. has been approved by the Maharashtra Police and Government. However, it is important to get the approval of the concerned vehicle before starting the transport. Until the system is in place, such vehicles are being passed through the police, the RTO and the collector's office.

Now, through covid19.mhpolice.in, these transporters can apply and get an ePass for their respective carriers. The use of this online system is simple. All they need to do is visit covid19.mhpolice.in link and get their ePass. All applications received from the online system will be verified by the Maharashtra police. Once the application is verified and approved, the vehicle holder can download his /her ePass from the online system. Upon receipt of this pass, the vehicle holder can transport.

Who can apply for Maharashtra police approved online ePass?

All the essential service organizations can apply for ePass from this covid19.mhpolice.in link. After filling the application form, the transporters will get the token ID. It can be used to check the status of the application. The ePass can be downloaded using the token ID after the approval of the Maharashtra police system or verification.

The ePass will contain the applicant's information, vehicle number, validation date and a QR code. According to the government's letter, a soft and hard copy of the ePass should be kept while travelling. It is important to show the transporter ePass to the police when asked. If it is found to be used or otherwise misused after a valid date it will be considered a punishable offence.

