What Is Covidnearyou.org? Know How To Test Your Symptoms In The Current Situation

The world is fighting against the Coronavirus pandemic which has led to many innovative ideas. These ideas are helping the government of different countries to spread information about the COVID-19 outbreak widely. Amid all of the misinformation that has been spreading across the globe, testing and finding affected patients has become a task. So, sites like Covidnearyou.org helps people self test themselves anywhere in the world.

What is Covidnearyou?

Covidnearyou.org is a USA-based Coronavirus tracker website which enables a user to self-test themself easily through the site. The website holds information about many things related to Coronavirus cases and the spread of the virus as per the Zipcode and more. It provides Americans with a chance to gain Coronavirus updates as per their location.

Source: Covidnearyou.org

The Coronavirus tracker site follows a simple interface which asks the user "How are you feeling?" If you answer is "I am not feeling better." Then the self-test process starts. The Covidnearyou.org website provides numerous options to choose from. These options consist of fever, cold, cough and more to help the site and the user understand what the person is going through.

Once the person has simply chosen the symptoms they are facing, Covidnearyou asks them questions which are indirectly related to the Coronavirus outbreak. Once the process is complete and if the person is suspected to have COVID-19, the Coronavirus tracker site shows the location of the nearby testing place to the individual.

Who developed the website?

The Coronavirus website is developed by several volunteers from Google, Apple, Amazon, MongoDB, CloudFlare, Alphabet and other tech companies. The team was formed by Prem Ramaswami, the head of product at Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs. Later, John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital joined the quest to do something about it. The two came up with the idea to build a website similar to Flunearyou and then gathered other tech geniuses to make their idea a reality.

