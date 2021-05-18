What Is Dreams On Snapchat? Is The Feature Free To Use On The App?

Dreams on Snapchat is a highly engaging feature where users can watch TV anywhere on the go. As the feature does not require the traditional methods to gain access to it on the photo-sharing app, several users were puzzled about the uses of the app. Many netizens have been trend searching “what is dreams on Snapchat”

What is Dreams on Snapchat?

A report in Forbusiness.snapchat.com suggests that Dreams is an app that works on the mobile-only model. Dreams is known to broadcast news made for mobile TV channels. Moreover, it delivers engaging content for free without having a user to login.

Dreams joined hands with Snapchat to acquire new users. Their aim was to get access to an audience that values a seamless, mobile-first content experience. Dreams used Story Ads to recruit new users at a large scale. This structure was ideal because it mirrored Dreams' experience of surfing full-screen mobile TV channels while simultaneously demonstrating the breadth and depth of material available.

Using the Tile to tease material and attract the attention of the audience resulted in a significantly more engaged audience with a strong desire to not only convert but also become some of their greatest users. Dreams saw a 20% increase in average daily viewing time for users who joined via Snapchat as a result of this.

They also reduced their CPI by targeting Lookalikes of their most engaged users and utilising Snap Lifestyle Categories like Trendsetters and TV Fans. In order to get the most bang for their buck, they optimised their bids for Story openings.

Dreams has seen an 80 per cent fall in CPI while maintaining very high engagement from new users as a result of extending their collaboration with Snapchat, reports the media portal.

The recent Snapchat updates

The creators have been offering fresh upgrades for their users on a regular basis. The Save Snap function and the Snapchat Explore Activity are among the new features included in these releases. Users can now save the photos that have been emailed to them directly to their camera roll. As a result, taking a snapshot is not required at this time.

Aside from that, users may now participate in the Snapchat Explore Activity, which is an intriguing new feature. This informs users about the activities and content that have been published on their Snap maps. To have their information appear on the Snap Map, the content producer must provide their location. My Friends, the update also includes some changes to the Ghost Mode, My Friends except and more.

