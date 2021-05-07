What Is FindSlot.in CoWIN Slot Notifier? How To Use The Slot Tracker Platform?

The vaccination drive for people above the age of 18 has begun in India. Many people have already registered themselves on the CoWin platform for the COVID vaccine. Nevertheless, as this vaccination drive began, many people around the country started reporting about not receiving the OTP from the website in time to check for available slots. This is the reason why many people are using another platform called FindSlot.in which is helping people to get information about slots and more. But before using it, some people want to know more about this platform. If you have been wondering about what is FindSlot.in, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is FindSlot.in?

India's vaccination drive has now enabled every citizen above the age of 18 to register for the vaccine using the CoWin platform. However, many users are unable to use the platform or due to some error, they are unable to get through the process. FindSlot.in is a CoWin slot notifier website that helps people to track which centre has available slots, the number of slots available, and the availability date. So, you can use this platform if your CoWin website or app is not working to check slot availability data. Many users are currently confused about how to use FindSlot.in, so here is all you need to know about it. The site uses CoWin app API to help users to track slot availability and the number of slots available at each centre.

How to use FindSlot.in?

Using FindSlot.in is quite simple; all you need to do is head over to the site

Once you open the site, scroll and there you will be able to spot three options City - Age Group Pincode - Age Group States - Districts - Age Group

You can choose any of the above-mentioned options and enter your required details

Now, you need to press the "Search" button in order to be redirected to a specific spot below providing information about which centre has available slots, the number of slots available, and the availability date.

As mentioned before, the FindSlot.in CoWin slot notifier platform provides information from CoWin App API. To stay updated about the slot availability, keep checking the platform's interface. The information you will find on the website will include Center Name, Area, Pincode, Earliest Date, Available Slots, and Action.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK