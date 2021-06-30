What Is GB Whatsapp And Is It Legal? Check Out The Details In This Guide

In recent times, there is a cloned version of Whatsapp that is becoming popular among Whatsapp users simply because of its additional features. The name of the app is GB Whatsapp. Many users want to know is it legal to use the GB Whatsapp app as a substitute for the original app. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is GB Whatsapp, is it safe to use the GB Whatsapp app on your smartphone, location for GB Whatsapp download, and more.

What is GB Whatsapp app?

GB Whatsapp is the cloned version of the original app, and users got attracted to it due to the fact that it has so many additional features. If it is a cloned version, it raises serious doubts about the credibility of the app. Naturally, many users wanted to know is GB Whatsapp safe to use on a smartphone? The direct answer to this question is a big know. There are so many security risks involved in using this app on your smartphone. Apart from the security risks, Whatsapp warns users against using such cloned versions of the original app. Because of its cloned nature, it has many security-related vulnerabilities. Also, you need to understand that there is absolutely no connection between Whatsapp Inc and the developers of the GB Whatsapp app. In fact, the GB Whatsapp app is developed by third-party developers. Hence, it raises another question. Is it really legal to use GB Whatsapp on a smartphone?

You should not be in any doubt is that GB Whatsapp isn’t legal. Just like any other cloned version of the original app, using GB Whatsapp on your smartphone is illegal. For your information, these cloned versions are developed by third-party developers by using the original source code and making small modifications without the permission of its owner. Therefore, it is illegal to use and users must abstain from installing such apps on their smartphones. Facebook, the owner of the original Whatsapp app, regularly bans users who use these illegally modified apps. This has indeed forced these third-party app developers to add antiban functionalities in their updates of the apps to make sure that their users continue to use the service. For this simple reason, you wouldn’t find these apps in Google Play as it blatantly violates the rules of this store.

Location for GB Whatsapp download

you need to download the GB Whatsapp through an APK.

You wouldn’t be able to find this app in any other app store.

