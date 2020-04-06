The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Is GCC Corona Monitoring App? Learn Everything About Chennai's Coronavirus Tracker

Apps

What is GCC Corona Monitoring app? Here is how the Corona Monitoring app of Chennai works. Know how does the app assist people to self-test themselves for C19.

Written By Yash Tripathi | Mumbai | Updated On:
what is gcc corona monitoring app

The Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the mark of 4000 confirmed cases with the death toll risen to 109 people in the country. Due to this COVID-19 outbreak, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) launched a ‘Corona Monitoring app’ which will help in monitoring those who are at home quarantined due to the virus. A person can easily download the app from the city Corporation’s website.

What is GCC Corona Monitoring app?

Source: GCC Twitter

The GCC Coronavirus Monitoring app is a self-testing software that allows users to self-test themselves for Coronavirus symptoms. The app gives three options to the users after it is downloaded on a smartphone device. The three options include; Quarantine capture, General fever symptoms, and Report crowded spots. 

Also Read | What is Aarogya Setu app? Did Govt replace Corona Kavach app? Know details

According to the statement given by the Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, if any person has symptoms like fever, dry cough and breathlessness, the individual just has to take a selfie and send it through the app. The GCC receives the location of the user immediately. “It will reach our server and instantly we will know the location. Our medical team can then examine whether the symptoms are normal or require a higher level of medical attention,” he stated. The reports revealed that the app is widely being downloaded across the state of Tamil Nadu and experts are monitoring the health situation of 24,000 quarantined patients. Here is the GCC Corona Monitoring App download LINK.

Also Read | What is Bihar Corona Sahayata App? How to register for ₹1000 Corona Sahayata? Know details

Also Read | What is StopCoronaTN.in? Get the latest info on COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Also Read | What is Covid19mhpolice.in? Know how to apply for ePass online for transporting goods

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
QUEEN'S RARE MESSAGE AMID COVID-19
PM Modi
INDIA SHINES AGAINST CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
SCINDIA ON ELECTRICITY GRID
'Ramayan': Doordarshan trolled Sonakshi Sinha with poll after episode? Netizens convinced
RAMAYAN: DID DD TROLL SONAKSHI?
COVID-19
TIGERS TESTED POSITIVE IN NYC ZOO
Shashi Tharoor
BIBEK DEBROY HITS BACK AT CRITICS