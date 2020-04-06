What Is GCC Corona Monitoring App? Learn Everything About Chennai's Coronavirus Tracker

The Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the mark of 4000 confirmed cases with the death toll risen to 109 people in the country. Due to this COVID-19 outbreak, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) launched a ‘Corona Monitoring app’ which will help in monitoring those who are at home quarantined due to the virus. A person can easily download the app from the city Corporation’s website.

What is GCC Corona Monitoring app?

Source: GCC Twitter

The GCC Coronavirus Monitoring app is a self-testing software that allows users to self-test themselves for Coronavirus symptoms. The app gives three options to the users after it is downloaded on a smartphone device. The three options include; Quarantine capture, General fever symptoms, and Report crowded spots.

Also Read | What is Aarogya Setu app? Did Govt replace Corona Kavach app? Know details

According to the statement given by the Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash, if any person has symptoms like fever, dry cough and breathlessness, the individual just has to take a selfie and send it through the app. The GCC receives the location of the user immediately. “It will reach our server and instantly we will know the location. Our medical team can then examine whether the symptoms are normal or require a higher level of medical attention,” he stated. The reports revealed that the app is widely being downloaded across the state of Tamil Nadu and experts are monitoring the health situation of 24,000 quarantined patients. Here is the GCC Corona Monitoring App download LINK.

Also Read | What is Bihar Corona Sahayata App? How to register for ₹1000 Corona Sahayata? Know details

Join us via GCC’s official ‘CORONA MONITORING APP’.



Kindly share this to all the residents of Chennai and make them join us in the fight against Corona.



Link:https://t.co/nvMPkECd0o



Let’s fight Corona together, #Chennai!#Covid19Chennai #GCC #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/6IT46BYF2Y — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 2, 2020

Also Read | What is StopCoronaTN.in? Get the latest info on COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

Here's the official android app by Greater Chennai Corporation to curb the spread of COVID-19.



Kindly share this to all the residents of #Chennai and make them join us in the fight against Corona.



Link:https://t.co/nvMPkECd0o#Covid19Chennai #GCC#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/dibMTqz5Hy — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) April 2, 2020

Also Read | What is Covid19mhpolice.in? Know how to apply for ePass online for transporting goods