What Is GetJab.in CoWIN Slot Notifier? How To Use It? Know Details

Many people have already gotten themselves vaccinated using the CoWin portal to get slot availability. However, as India is considered to be the country with many youths the age bracket above 18 is higher than most of the countries. So, many people are yet to be vaccinated in the country. To help government organisations and hospitals to provide information about slots, many websites have been developed such as GetJab.in. This is the reason why many people who are haven't used this portal are wondering about what is GetJab.in. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is GetJab.in?

India has finally opened the vaccination drive for all adults above the age of 18, and they can get their vaccine shots done using the CoWin platform. Nevertheless, as this vaccination drive began, many people around the country started reporting about not receiving OTP from the website and other issues. So, CoWin slot notifier websites like GetJab.in are helping us learn about the centres that have available slots, the number, and their availability date. The CoWin slot tracker is basically based on an interface that sends out email notifications regarding when the vaccine is restocked in centres in your chosen district. The websites check the CoWin platform for availability, so these notifications are in real-time. However, despite taking user data, the organisation guarantees that your data won't be shared or sold to anyone. Many users are currently confused about how to use GetJab.in, so here is all you need to know about it.

How to use GetJab.in?

Using GetJab.in is quite simple; all you need to do is head over to the site.

Once you have opened the website, you will be asked to provide some important data

You need to provide the website with your name, email address, your district in India and phone number which is optional

As soon as you have filled in your details, all you need to do is hit the "Get Notified" button and the GetJab.in CoWin Slot tracker will help you to know details about slot availability data such as which centre has available slots, the number of slots available, and the availability date.

Make sure you know that with the high number of sign-ups, you can expect a delay of 24 - 48 hours to get your first email

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK