What Is Jansunwai App? How To Do UP Migrant Registration? Learn Here

To control the expanse of Coronavirus in India, the nation is in the third phase of lockdown. During this third phase, many state governments have launched several schemes, websites and apps to help the migrant workers and students who are stuck in other states to return home safely. Similarly, the UP Government has launched a new portal where migrant workers, students and more from other states can come back to their home. The app will also aid migrant workers who are stuck in UP to go back to their home states effectively. For the same, the UP Government and NIC have created a link in the Jansunwai portal and the Jansunwai app for people to register themselves to travel between the states.

Also Read | What is Prochesta Prokolpo scheme and how to apply online to avail benefits?

What is Jansunwai app?

Source: Google Play Store

Jansunwai app or the website is developed by the UP Government to enable a coordinated grievance redressal mechanism in the northern state. The state government launched this app to achieve the objectives of good governance. This new online system aims to create a channel that will help the UP government led by CM Yogi Ji communicate between the citizens and the government, departments and government offices transparently.

Also Read | How to apply online for C19 travel request form? Know everything here

How does the Jansunwai app and website help migrants reach home?

The migrants who wish to travel to UP or from UP to their native state have to download the application from Google Play Store or the official Jansunwai website. Then, they can easily find a section that says "Migrant Registration." Click on the option and it will ask the user to select between "Travel from other states to UP" and "Travel from UP to other states," select as per the need.

Also Read | How to apply online for GSWS volunteer job and what is the deadline?

The applicants will have to provide information such as name, age, mobile number, email, identification card details, who they will be travelling with, date of travel, medical details of family members or those they will be travelling with, whether they were quarantined for 14 days before the date of travel, current address, address in UP, among other details. Apart from this, the applicants will have to submit an undertaking, agreeing to the terms of compulsory quarantine on their return to UP or the state they are travelling to from UP.

Also Read | How to apply for a Temporary Ration Card online? An easy step-by-step guide for you