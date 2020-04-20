What Is Jharkhand Sahayata App? Know How To Download, Register And Other Details

After Bihar, the Jharkhand Government is now all set to provide Corona help through the Jharkhand Sahayata app. This mobile app will provide monetary help to all the Jharkhand labourers who are stranded away from their homes in different states of India. This Jharkhand Sayata App, under Jharkhand Special Assistance Scheme, will ensure that no migrant from the state faces problems during this time of lockdown.

What is Jharkhand Sahayata App?

The Jharkhand Sahayat will provide ₹2000 monetary help to labourers from the state that have been stuck away from home. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hermant Soren said in a statement that the Jharkhand Government has been working to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic with sheer commitment with all the precautionary and rescue operations required with their limited resources. The Government's Corona Sahayata App will not only ensure monetary help to the labourers but it is also an initiative to help as many people from the state, during this lockdown.

Jharkhand Corona Sahayata mobile app can also be used by workers who do not have smartphones through other people who have it. The CM of the state said that even if there is one smartphone in the group, every member of the group will be able to register for the Jharkhand Corona Sahayata. The process is simple and easy. Here is how to register for the Jharkhand Sahayata App.

Jharkhand Corona Sahayata App download

The department has said that the Bihar Corona Sahayata App is available on covid19help.jharkhand.gov.in. By downloading this application, needy people will be able to register themselves. After that, the assistance amount of ₹2000 will be added to their account. The workers who want to avail the relief amount granted by the state government just have to visit covid19help.jharkhand.gov.in or https://jamtara.nic.in/notice/jharkhand-corona-sahayata-mobile-app/ for Jharkhand Sahayata App link. To get ₹2000 amount in your account, download the Mobile App Jharkhand Corona Sahayata App from the given website and enter information about yourself. Jharkhand Sahayata App is only for those people who are labourers of Jharkhand state and are stuck in other states during the lockdown.

Required documents for Jharkhand Sahayata App

Beneficiary Aadhaar Card Copy

Bank account in the name of the beneficiary which is in the branch of a bank located in the state of Jharkhand.

Other important things for Jharkhand Corona Sahayata Mobile App

The photo of the beneficiary (selfie is also fine) will be matched to the photo of the Aadhaar database. Make sure the photo of the Aadhaar should be clear.

The OTP received on the mobile number has to be done on the mobile app. The Jharkhand Special Assistance Scheme money of ₹2000 will be sent to the bank account only.

There will be only one registration on an Aadhaar number.

The Corona Help app will also be creating a database of all the migrant labourers of the state.

Last date of registration for Jharkhand Corona Sahayata

April 22, 2020

