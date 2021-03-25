What Is Josh App? How To Download The App? Find Out Everything You Need To Know

The Josh app has been trending a lot ever since it was initially announced. The app is owned by Dailyhunt, an Indian content discovery platform and aims to compete with Instagram as a short video sharing app. Read on to know what is Josh App and what are its features.

What is Josh App?

Josh is a made in India short video app that aims to be the new popular video-sharing app in India. Ever since the highly popular video-sharing app TikTok was banned, there has been a huge gap left in the market for a good video sharing app. Many apps have emerged since then in the place of TikTok and Josh is the most prominent of them. Josh app already has more than 3 million downloads on Google Playstore. The app provides a lot of exciting features options to edit and shoot videos and photos.

Josh App Download

You can download the Josh app from Google Playstore on Android and the App Store on iOS. Here's the download link for the PlayStore version of the Josh app. Here's the download link for the Josh app for the iOS version of the app. The app has rapidly become popular ever since its release and many celebrities have joined the app content creators.

Josh App is from which country?

Josh is a completely homegrown application. The app has been made and developed in India by the company Ver Se innovation private limited. The app is owned by Dailyhunt, an Indian content curation platform. Viren Gupta and Umang Bedi of Dailyhunt have been spearheading the Josh app project.

Josh App Features

There are a ton of useful features in the Josh app. This can app can let you do everything that Instagram and TikTok have and much more. The video feed is curated especially for individuals based on their choices. There are a ton of daily challenges that you can take part in and win prizes. The developers have also put out many rewards and tools for content creators to help them become more popular. Here is the list of Josh App features as per their Google PlayStore page.

Videos across Genres

Daily Challenges

Shoot Amazing Videos Easily

Duet Videos

Music Playlist

Curated Feed in your Own Language

Celebrity Influencers

Easy Share across platforms

Image Source: Josh Official Website