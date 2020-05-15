All About MUDRA Shishu Loan: How To Apply Online? Learn Here

The government has recently declared that it will offer 2 per cent interest rate subsidy for a period of 12 months to assist loan payees under the MUDRA scheme. This announcement will help benefit more than 30 million credit takers. Read details about how to apply and documents required here-

What is MUDRA loan?

Source ~ mudra.org.in

Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Ltd. [MUDRA] is a Non-Banking Financial Company under The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana or PMMY. It deals with the financing for the small and micro-enterprises that require loans. Mudra loans are designed to bring enterprises into the formal financial system or to fund the unfunded. They provide loans up to ₹10 lakh loans to micro units or entrepreneurs. The MUDRA loans are divided into three categories such as MUDRA Shishu, Kishore and Tarun. These categories help the government to provide sections to the loan seekers and micro-units. As the government has kept the loan interest for MUDRA to be 2.00 per cent, the applicants will not find it difficult to pay the installments. The loan amount is provided for a time period of 5 years and during these years the applicant will have to re-pay the loan amount to the lender/bank in form of EMIs.

What is MUDRA Shishu loan?

The MUDRA loan categories are divided as per the growth and stages of an enterprise. The MUDRA Shishu loans are provided to small scale businesses that are new or do not seek huge loans. The loan amount given under this scheme is up to ₹ 50,000.

How to apply online for the MUDRA Shishu loan?

Download the loan application form from https://www.mudra.org.in/Home/PMMYBankersKit

Fill in the form details correctly

Find the public or commercial sector bank

Finish all the other formalities by the bank

Once this process is done, the loan will be sanctioned

Businesses that can avail the MUDRA Shishu loan

Self-proprietors

Partnerships

Service sector firms

Micro industries

Repairing shops

Owners of trucks

Foodservice businesses

Vendors (fruits and vegetables)

Micromanufacturing firms

Documents Required:

Proof of Identity

Residency proof

Machinery and other items quotations

Passport size photographs

Proof of business identity

Proof of business address

