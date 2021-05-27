What Is Netflix Play Something Feature? How To Choose The Option On The OTT App? Find Out

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms worldwide offering a variety of shows, movies, documentaries, etc to watch from. The OTT giant's user interface is smooth and the company keeps introducing new features to improve the user experience. Netflix’s Play Something feature on TV is a fairly new feature that has been introduced to the users. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.

What is Netflix Play Something feature?

Netflix’s Play Something feature was introduced to help the user relax and watch something on the platform. This implies that when a user is unable to decide what to watch, they can use this option and the OTT platform will play something suiting the taste of the user. When you press the "Play Something" button, you'll be presented with a series or film that Netflix knows you'll enjoy based on what you've already viewed. It works on the algorithm in a way that it will never show a film or series that you have already finished, allowing users to watch content that is fresh.

What can I watch by the "Play Something Else" option on Netflix?

A user can find "Play Something Else" with one more click and get:

A brand new series or film,

A series or film you’re already watching,

A series or film on your list, or

An unfinished series or film you may want to revisit.

Where is the "Play Something" option on Netflix?

Play Something can be found in a variety of ways on your television:

Underneath your profile name

The tenth row on your Netflix homepage

The navigation menu on the left of the screen

How to choose the "Play something" option on Netflix?

On your television, launch the Netflix app.

Under your profile, press the Play Something button.

It will begin showing a new series or movie.

To switch to the next show, press the "Play Something Else" button.

Press the escape button in the top-left corner of the screen to disable this feature.

Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech for members who use screen readers (TTS). Visit Netflix's Accessibility help centre for more information on how to enable this feature through your TV device settings to find your next favourite film or show with Play Something using TTS.

IMAGE: FREESTOCKS UNSPLASH