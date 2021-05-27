What Is Netflix Play Something Feature? How To Choose The Option On The OTT App? Find Out

Quick links:
IMAGE: FREESTOCKS UNSPLASH
Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms worldwide offering a variety of shows, movies, documentaries, etc to watch from. The OTT giant's user interface is smooth and the company keeps introducing new features to improve the user experience. Netflix’s Play Something feature on TV is a fairly new feature that has been introduced to the users. Here is more information about the same, read on to know.
Netflix’s Play Something feature was introduced to help the user relax and watch something on the platform. This implies that when a user is unable to decide what to watch, they can use this option and the OTT platform will play something suiting the taste of the user. When you press the "Play Something" button, you'll be presented with a series or film that Netflix knows you'll enjoy based on what you've already viewed. It works on the algorithm in a way that it will never show a film or series that you have already finished, allowing users to watch content that is fresh.
Play Something fully supports Text-to-Speech for members who use screen readers (TTS). Visit Netflix's Accessibility help centre for more information on how to enable this feature through your TV device settings to find your next favourite film or show with Play Something using TTS.