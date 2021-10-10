What Is New 'lite Navigation' System Unveiled By Google Maps? It Is Available In India?

Google has been on the top of their game to make significant and useful upgrades to their navigation app, Google Maps. Recent updates from the tech giant confirmed that they are working on releasing a new lite navigation feature for their users. The new feature will be extremely helpful for cyclists and other fitness freaks by displaying the details of their current trip without having to turn on their phone's screen. Because of such a high trend around this upcoming feature, here is all the information available on the internet about Google Maps New Feature, lite navigation. Read more

Google Maps New Feature announced

The new Google Maps feature can be beneficial for several bikes and scooter users and they are planning to release the feature in 300 cities globally. Google Maps is yet to release an official statement about the feature’s exact release date and have given out that the feature is supposed to be released 'in the coming months'. Keep in mind that the feature has not been announced for India and Google is yet to give out anything official about its global release. Before this announcement, Google had already released its eco-friendly car routing at the end of March. The feature is currently available in the US and its help the users by displaying the most fuel-efficient route to a destination. The feature can also display the fastest route for your destination.

More about Google

According to the data estimates released by Google, their feature could help prevent about 1 million tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere. Currently, the developers are working on releasing this eco-friendly routing feature to European countries in 2022. Apart from the Maps update, Google also released a blog that confirmed their plans to auto-enrol 150 million additional users for 2SV and aim to get it done by the end of 2021. Google is opting for the 2SV is a very reliable and consistent method that can help eliminate any pathways for unauthorised access to any Google account. More details about the release of these features could be given out soon. So keep an eye out for any updates on Google’s website and social media handles.