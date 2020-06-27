What Is Pride In Instagram And What Are The New Features It Is Bringing For Users?

Pride month is on and Instagram is celebrating the occasion by releasing a new set of seasonal features. The Pride Month is celebrated in the United States every year to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which took place at the end of June in 1969. As a result, several pride events are organised during this month.

What is Pride in Instagram?

Instagram has been supporting and celebrating such causes as it generally makes a few changes to its app to mark the occasion every year. This year, the platform has released some new features that include a rainbow text, and a bunch of story filters, among others.

Instagram Pride Features

Here is a quick overview of what Instagram is bringing to both Android and iOS platforms.

Rainbow hashtags

This is the third year in a row that the company is carrying a tradition of beautifying all the hashtags that are related to the Pride month and widely used in the community. These hashtags have a shiny rainbow gradient and apply to all hashtags that are used in photo captions for in-stream posts, and even those in story stickers.

Some of the most popular hashtags that will receive the new shiny rainbow gradient treatment are #lgbtq, #equalitymatters, #bornperfect, #equality, #loveislove, and #pride2020, among others.

Rainbow stories rings

Instagram is also bringing rainbow rings for Instagram stories. Similar to hashtags, the Instagram story ring will also have a rainbow gradient on them while the story is live. In the past, the story rings were mainly pink and orange gradient.

Pride stickers

In addition to all the existing stickers available on the platform, the company has also introduced a new range of story stickers to celebrate the month. Instagram adds a new set of stickers every year on Pride month to highlight the LGBTQ community.

Pride-themed filters

This will be the first time ever that Instagram releases a brand new Pride-themed feature which will be seen in the form of AR story filters. There are a total of 12 such filters, where each filter represents one of the many flags that are part of the LGBTQ+ spectrum.

Image credits: Unsplash | Georgia de Lotz