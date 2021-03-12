What Is Stage? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Regional OTT Platform

OTT platforms have been on the rise nowadays. So many companies have joined this industry that it has become hard to keep track of how many of these OTT platforms are available to people. One of the recent releases is the Stage OTT platform and it is meant to be a regional platform. Many users want to know what is Stage OTT platform.

What is Stage?

Stage is a regional OTT Platform that has been launched by Vinay Singhal, Shashank Vaishnav, and Parveen Singhal. This platform was launched in 2020 and it provides Haryanvi Dialect content for its viewers. Other than Haryanvi, Rajasthani language content is also available on Stage. The Stage OTT Collection will be increasing as the developers plan to add content from Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magadhi languages too.

The company is planning to start subscriptions for their platforms and aims to create a user base of 500 million users in a span of 5 years. The company has received angel funding worth INR 3.5 Crores. The investors include Inflection Point Ventures and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder of Paytm.

Stage Pricing In India

The Stage pricing in India hasn’t been disclosed yet. The company is yet to start subscriptions for their platform and this information will be provided later. People are expecting a reasonable price point for this OTT service.

Stage targeting a specific audience

Stage OTT is targeting specific audiences over India. There are many platforms already that provide the users with English and Hindi content, but not many have other regional content that many users love to watch. Stage plans to fulfil this want of the people in India. They believe that there is a strong base of users that would love to watch regional content. Most of the country now has smartphones and access to the internet. This enables them to access OTT platforms such as Stage.

Stage will enable these users to watch the shows they love on the go. Stage developers themselves are from small villages and they have studied how people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities consume content. On the basis of these studies, they have created the Stage OTT Collection that will involve dialects such as Haryanvi, Rajasthani Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Magadhi languages too. Having a variety of dialects will help the platform attract users from different parts of the country, thereby increasing the overall user base of the platform.