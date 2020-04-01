What Is StopCoronaTN.in? Get The Latest Info On COVID-19 In Tamil Nadu

The Coronavirus pandemic has created paranoia and panic amongst the people around the globe. The governments of several countries have announced complete lockdown to contain the expansion of COVID-19. This has led to an increase in many websites and apps that provide legit information regarding the increase in the number of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries. StopCoronaTN.in is one such site, created by the Health & Family Welfare Department from the Government of Tamil Nadu.

What is StopCoronaTN.in?

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu has come up with a new coronavirus website called StopCoronaTN.in. This online portal allows the user to find legitimate information regarding the expanse of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The site is available in two languages; Tamil and English, which people can choose according to their preferences. StopCoronaTN.in website hosts helpline numbers, the daily status of the increase in the number of confirmed patients, deaths, recoveries, screened passengers and more.

StopCoronaTN.in has a distinct feature where the site provides important tweets made by the Health Ministry of Tamil Nadu regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. It has detailed information about Coronavirus and how to prevent COVID-19, how to wash hands, dos and don'ts in the current situation and more. The coronavirus tracker site of Tamil Nadu also has an about section which hosts external links of legitimate maps that provide the details of the expansion of coronavirus across the globe including; Situation Dashboard (WHO), Virus Map (JHU), COVID-19 India Dashboard, Interactive Infection Map, HealthMap and COVID-19 India Situation. In the fight against COVID-19, this site also provides All Media resources, Press briefings, Media contacts, Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) news and Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) videos. The 'Whom to Contact' section of the website provides emergency numbers arranged as per cities and districts that one can use to contact the officials at the time of need.

Coronavirus Updates

The Coronavirus cases in India have reached more than 1637 with 1466 active patients, 133 recovered patients and the death of 38. Maharashtra is at 254 with the highest number of confirmed patients followed by Kerala and Tamil Nadu that have the count of 216 and 119 respectively.

