What Is Kisan Rath App - How To Download And Use The App?

The Agriculture Ministry has introduced a new mobile app for the farmers in India amidst nationwide lockdown. The app will assist Indian farmers and traders transport produced goods during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What is the Kisan Rath app?

The Kisan Rath mobile app will help facilitate transportation by onboarding 5 lakh trucks and 20,000 tractors on the online service. These networks will be easily accessible to farmers and traders who are looking for vehicles to transport the produced goods from one place to another.

The new mobile platform will also offer different types of transport services including primary transport and secondary transport. The primary service will help farmers or traders to move the goods within the locality; from their farm to the local mandis, warehouses or the collection centres of farmer producer organisations.

The secondary transport will enable them to transport goods from the mandis or warehouses to intra-and inter-State mandis, railway stations, processing units, warehouses or wholesalers. In addition, the app also offers transport services with refrigerators.

Apart from the above features, the app also offers support for Hindi language so it can be easily accessed by farmers and traders.

Kisan Rath app download

The Kisan Rath app has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is available to all Android users. Follow these simple steps to download the app on your Android device:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone.

Step 2: Search for ‘Kisan Rath’ app or click on the link here.

Step 3: Click on the 'Install' button and you're done. The app has been installed on your phone.

Once the app has been downloaded, farmers or traders will simply need to place a requirement for transportation on the mobile app for the desired service, and details of the trucker will be sent to them.

