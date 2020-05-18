What Is The Legend TV App? Is It Legal? Know All Details Here

During this time of the pandemic, where people are fighting against the outbreak of Coronavirus by staying at home, it has become a necessity to keep oneself busy and entertained. As many people are busy working from home or developing their skills, others are enjoying a happy movie time at their homes.

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot and more streaming apps have now become an important part of human entertainment. However, as many people are enjoying their favourite movies and shows using legitimate mediums, they have come across ads of Legend TV app which is giving them free access to entertainment. If you are wondering what is the Legend TV app, here is all you need to know.

What is the Legend TV app?

Legend TV is amongst the most infamous torrent apps to watch online videos for free. It is responsible for leaking several blockbuster movies for free such as Avengers: Endgame, Extraction, A Beautiful Mind and more. It is known for making copyrighted content accessible to people across the internet without paying for it.

The app is also responsible for having content from Hollywood movies to Hollywood series and TV shows. The app is not available for users on legitimate platforms such as Play Store, App Store and others. However, in an attempt to continue its illegal piracy, Legend TV tries to provide its Apk files online using other mediums.

Is Legend TV app legal?

Movie piracy and providing copyrighted content without authorization is considered to be a crime in many countries such as India, USA, UK and more. Providing pirated contents is not only illegal but it is punishable under Sections 63, 63-A, 65, and 65-A of the Copyright Act, 1957, as per Indian rules.

Disclaimer – Republic World does not aim to promote or condone piracy in any way. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This page aims to inform the general public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you not to encourage or engage in piracy in any form.

