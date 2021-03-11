What Is The Muglife App? Here Is A Guide To Use This Latest Face Moving App

Mug Life makes use of the latest technology specifically in the field of computer vision, and using all that it is able to create almost identical photo clones of family, friends, celebrities and whoever the user wants. There is no requirement to learn hard techniques to use this app as it only needs a photo. Along with this, the users will also be able to download animations in the Mug Life community and then apply the same to any photo. When all is done, exporting and sharing these creations is also supported in the form of high definition videos, stills, animated GIFs, and animated Facebook avatars. Find out everything about this face moving app in the article below.
What is the Muglife App
How to use Muglife App
The very first thing to do for this app is to start and finish the Muglife App download. For this, just head over to the play store and click on the install button to get it installed on your device.
- The first step is to take a photo using your camera.
- Either take a photo or you can also import any photo from your
- Camera Roll,
- Facebook albums
- Instagram pictures
- Twitter images, etc.
- The only requirement is that the photo should have a face.
- Now that you have a photo selected, you can now create animated GIFs and videos from it
- Start manipulating the faces that are in your photo.
- For animations, you can start applying any community-made Mug animations and these are free as well
- Manipulating multiple faces at one time is also possible as long as there are not too many faces.
- After you are satisfied with your editing, you can immediately share them on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media. The formats supported for this task include GIFs, video, and JPG formats.
- You can also put any single friend of yours in the spotlight for the purpose of trolling them
- These can also be sent as texts messages with GIFs and even as videos
- Lastly, a user can also animate their own Mugs right from the start by making use of Creative Mode