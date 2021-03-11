What Is The Muglife App? Here Is A Guide To Use This Latest Face Moving App

Mug Life makes use of the latest technology specifically in the field of computer vision, and using all that it is able to create almost identical photo clones of family, friends, celebrities and whoever the user wants. There is no requirement to learn hard techniques to use this app as it only needs a photo. Along with this, the users will also be able to download animations in the Mug Life community and then apply the same to any photo. When all is done, exporting and sharing these creations is also supported in the form of high definition videos, stills, animated GIFs, and animated Facebook avatars. Find out everything about this face moving app in the article below.

What is the Muglife App

How to use Muglife App

The very first thing to do for this app is to start and finish the Muglife App download. For this, just head over to the play store and click on the install button to get it installed on your device.