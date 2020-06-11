What Is The POL App? What Can You Do Using The Kerala Police App?

Many initiatives have been taken by the Kerela Government to promote physical distancing and digitisation in India. The apps introduced by the state government include GoK Direct, BEVCO, COVID Care Kerala and more. However, the Kerala Police has started a new application called the Pol App that will help you to file an FIR or report through online means.

What is the POL App by the Kerala Police?

The app inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is titled as the POL- APP and has been developed for the citizens of the state to make it easier to file complaints in a way that it can easily be used by the common public. The app can also be used as a medium to locate the nearest police station after identifying a user's phone location. The POL app will also have the phone numbers and email ids of all officers in the force, across ranks. The Governmental application can also be used to pay fees, for various services that can be availed through the police.

Apart from all these services, the users will also get updates on passport verifications and the senior citizens of the state will be able to avail Janamaithri services using the app. As per reports, 15 more services will be soon available through the POL app Kerala Police other than Traffic Guru, Tourist Guide, and other instructions to prevent cybercrimes and more. People can also view the police social media pages through the application as well.

How to use POL App?

Users can send SOS calls during emergencies and the app also consists of a very simple interface that will help in ensuring the safety of women and children. People can also file cases and FIR reports easily by providing complete details themselves. A user who is filing a complaint in the POL-App can send the photo and description of crimes to the police, details of abandoned children, women and senior citizens can be sent to police through the app by geotagging their photographs. Currently, the POL App download is only available for android users on Google Play Store, however, it is said to arrive on other platforms soon.

