What Is The Poshan Tracker App? Details About How To Register, Download Or Report An Issue

The Government of India has been taking stringent actions to bring change in the lives of the needy. One of the firm steps taken by the government is Digitalization. In its quest to bring everything digital, the government officials launched the Poshan Tracker app that not only helps Anganwadi beneficiaries, workers and supervisors but also the government authorities to track development. That is the reason why many people are wondering about "what is the Poshan Tracker app?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the Poshan Tracker app?

Developed by MoWCD, the Poshan Tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all Anganwadi Centre (AWC), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and beneficiaries. This government app provides a 360-degree view of the activities of AWC, AWWs and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys. The application can be downloaded easily on devices with Android 6 and above operating system.

How to register on the Poshan Tracker App?

The Poshan Tracker App is only for the Anganwadi Centre and the Anganwadi Workers. However, they need to register themselves to monitor and track all the details about the Anganwadi Beneficiaries. To register yourself, follow the steps given below -

At first, you need to download the application and then open the app

As soon as the app loads, you will be asked to provide your registered mobile number as an Anganwadi worker

Once you do that, you will be asked to provide the required OTP, and that's all

How to download the Poshan Tracker App?

For the Poshan Tracker App download, just open the Google Play Store on your Android device

Now, search "Poshan Tracker App"

Once you find the application, click on the "Install" button and it will start downloading

As soon as it gets downloaded, you can open it and register yourself or report an issue

How to report an issue on Poshan Tracker App?