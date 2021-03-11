What Is The Poshan Tracker App? Details About How To Register, Download Or Report An Issue

Quick links:
The Government of India has been taking stringent actions to bring change in the lives of the needy. One of the firm steps taken by the government is Digitalization. In its quest to bring everything digital, the government officials launched the Poshan Tracker app that not only helps Anganwadi beneficiaries, workers and supervisors but also the government authorities to track development. That is the reason why many people are wondering about "what is the Poshan Tracker app?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Developed by MoWCD, the Poshan Tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all Anganwadi Centre (AWC), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and beneficiaries. This government app provides a 360-degree view of the activities of AWC, AWWs and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys. The application can be downloaded easily on devices with Android 6 and above operating system.
The Poshan Tracker App is only for the Anganwadi Centre and the Anganwadi Workers. However, they need to register themselves to monitor and track all the details about the Anganwadi Beneficiaries. To register yourself, follow the steps given below -