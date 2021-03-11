Last Updated:

What Is The Poshan Tracker App? Details About How To Register, Download Or Report An Issue

What is the Poshan Tracker app? Here is everything you need to know about the Poshan Tracker app download, how to register and more. Read

Written By
Yash Tripathi
what is the poshan tracker app

The Government of India has been taking stringent actions to bring change in the lives of the needy. One of the firm steps taken by the government is Digitalization. In its quest to bring everything digital, the government officials launched the Poshan Tracker app that not only helps Anganwadi beneficiaries, workers and supervisors but also the government authorities to track development. That is the reason why many people are wondering about "what is the Poshan Tracker app?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the Poshan Tracker app?

Developed by MoWCD, the Poshan Tracker app enables real-time monitoring and tracking of all Anganwadi Centre (AWC), Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and beneficiaries. This government app provides a 360-degree view of the activities of AWC, AWWs and complete beneficiary management for pregnant women, lactating mothers, children, adolescent girls and adolescent boys. The application can be downloaded easily on devices with Android 6 and above operating system.

How to register on the Poshan Tracker App?

The Poshan Tracker App is only for the Anganwadi Centre and the Anganwadi Workers. However, they need to register themselves to monitor and track all the details about the Anganwadi Beneficiaries. To register yourself, follow the steps given below -

  • At first, you need to download the application and then open the app
  • As soon as the app loads, you will be asked to provide your registered mobile number as an Anganwadi worker
  • Once you do that, you will be asked to provide the required OTP, and that's all

How to download the Poshan Tracker App?

  • For the Poshan Tracker App download, just open the Google Play Store on your Android device
  • Now, search "Poshan Tracker App"
  • Once you find the application, click on the "Install" button and it will start downloading
  • As soon as it gets downloaded, you can open it and register yourself or report an issue

How to report an issue on Poshan Tracker App?

  • Open the Poshan Tracker App, and you will be asked to provide your mobile number
  • However, if you look below, you will see that there are several other options such as "Don't have an account, Register here."
  • Right below that, you will see the "Have an issue? Click here" just tap on it and an issue form will open
  • Now all you need to do is write down your details, the issues you want to report and click submit.
