What Is The Z Share App? Know All About This 'desi' SHAREit Alternative

SHAREit, which is amongst the leading file-sharing Chinese applications in the Indian market, has been used by many people for several years. Due to the border tensions between India and China, many Indian users have started boycotting Chinese apps, software, technology and more in support of the Indian Army.

Amid all this, many app developers have started out contributing to the 'Make in India' movement, where the government has asked youngsters and entrepreneurs to make everything in India. In this quest, many apps have flourished on the Google Play Store to replace Chinese apps completely. A new application called the Z Share app has also emerged very recently. If you are wondering what is the Z Share app and more, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | TRAI Channel Selector app download: How to start using the app?

What is the Z Share app?

Z Share app is a new application that was launched in India as a SHAREit alternative where it allows users to share files easily without any complexities. Z Share App is an India-based application which will let you share data such as songs, videos, documents, apps and more easily using WLAN network (connecting Hotspot and Wifi). The most alluring feature as per many users is the Dark Mode feature and the file-sharing speed.

Also Read | Non Chinese mobile games: List of incredible games that you must switch to

Who is the Z Share App founder?

Z Share app founder, Shravan Hegde, who is the son of a farmer from the Madnakal village in Siddapura taluk in Uttara Kannada district, developed the application in support of the Boycott Chinese Products movement. Hegde is a 21-year-old final year BCA student who has also developed a student app for the Karnataka University at Dharwad very recently.

The Z Share application has crossed 10,000 downloads and many people have reportedly called it "faster than SHAREit". The app is developed in Java and Kotlin programming languages and he reportedly worked for 8-10 hours a day in developing the app.

Also Read | Is 'COD' Mobile a Chinese app? 'Call of Duty' mobile origin country revealed

The Z Share app was launched on Saturday i.e. June 27, 2020, and it earned more than 5,000 downloads in less than 24 hours. However, most of the downloads are done by non-resident Indians. The application is free to download and it is currently available for Android users on the Google Play Store.

Also Read | Top 25 Chinese apps list in India