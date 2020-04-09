What Is TraceTogether App? Learn How This Singapore's Coronavirus Tracker Works

Numerous Coronavirus tracker apps and websites have emerged all across the globe with incredible features. Some provide legitimate information on the outbreak of COVID-19, some track the location of the confirmed patients and more. The Singapore Government has come up with a new Coronavirus tracker app called TraceTogether to help their citizens in the fight against the virus.

What is TraceTogether app?

GovTech, SGUnited, and the Ministry of Health of Singapore have come up with a way to help Singaporeans to track the location of themselves and if they have come in close contact with a confirmed patient through a simple Coronavirus tracker app. The name TraceTogether app itself suggests that the software requires as many downloads as possible to track the movement of COVID-19. The more people using the app the more comprehensive data a user gets.

Also Read | What is Bihar Corona Sahayata App? How to register for ₹1000 Corona Sahayata? Know details

Using Bluetooth, TraceTogether identifies other nearby phones with the app installed. It then tracks when you are near these other persons, including timestamps. If the need arises, this information can then be used to identify close contacts based on the proximity and duration of an encounter between the two users. If you are identified for coming in a close contact with a confirmed case through the app, the Ministry of Health of Singapore will contact you directly.

Also Read | What is Covid19Ind? Get latest updates on Coronavirus cases in India

Similarly, if the ministry needs to conduct contact tracing with you, they will seek your permission to access the data on your app. Data is stored in your phone for only 21 days and will not be accessed unless you are identified as a close contact. Do not worry, the privacy policy of the Singapore Coronavirus tracker is incredible. The TraceTogether app does not exchange phone numbers while tracking the movement of the virus, it just shares a unique ID which is provided by the app.

Also Read | What is Aarogya Setu app? Did Govt replace Corona Kavach app? Know details

How to use the TraceTogether app?

Enter your mobile number

Enable push notifications

Keep Bluetooth turned on

Leave TraceTogether running

Also Read | What is StopCoronaTN.in? Get the latest info on COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu