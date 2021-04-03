What Is Twitter Spaces? Twitter Has Released A New Platform For Live Audio Conversations

Podcasts are on the rise and many applications are developing platforms for users to listen to podcasts. Many applications have been branching out to such businesses to provide the users with more content on their platform. Twitter is one of the latest applications to the scene and has come up with a new live audio conversation platform called Spaces. Many people have been wondering what is Twitter spaces.

What is Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is the new platform for users to have live conversations. This platform is public and any user can listen to or host audio conversations on this platform. Users would need to update the Twitter application to its latest version to use Spaces. Many users have been confused about how Twitter Spaces works and the Twitter Spaces Features. This guide by help Twitter will help the users learn the Twitter Spaces features and how to use the platform:

The creator of a Space is the Host. As a Host on iOS, the user can start a Space in two ways: Long press on the Tweet compose on their Home Timeline and then tap the new Spaces icon (multiple circles forming a diamond shape) on the far left. Or, tap on their profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right, and tap Spaces.

Spaces are public, so anyone can join as a Listener, including people who don’t follow the users. Listeners can be directly invited into a Space by DMing them a link to Space, Tweeting out a link, or sharing a link elsewhere.

Up to 11 people (including the Host) can speak in a Space at any given time. When starting a Space, a Host can pick who can speak by choosing from Everyone, People they follow, or Only people they invite to speak, which lets them send DM invites. Once the Space has started, the Host can manage who can speak by granting and revoking speaking permissions to participants in the Space. Listeners can request permission to speak from the Host by tapping on the Request icon below the microphone.

When creating a Space, the user’s mic will be off to start. When ready, tap Start your Space.

Allow mic access (speaking ability) to Speakers by toggling Allow mic access to on.

As a Listener, the user can choose whether or not they want to see captions (if Hosts/Speakers have turned them on) by tapping the View Captions button on or off in your Spaces settings.

The users have the option to add a Description or name to their Space. This can also be modified at any point while their Space is active.

Promo Image Source: TwitterSpaces Twitter