What Is WhatsApp Hijack Scam? Friends Asking For Codes? Know How To protect Yourself

Another fresh scare on social media has surfaced at a time where such platforms are in the eye of the storm, with fraudsters now able to hijack WhatsApp accounts. In a nutshell, scammers are posing as friends and asking for SMS security codes through which they can easily enter your personal messaging application. The risky phenomenon is not new, however, recently such cases have increased to a large extent with victims sharing their stories on social media in what is being called the 'WhatsApp scam'.

What is the WhatsApp hijack scam? How does the Whatsapp scam work?

Users should be alarmed if they receive six-digit WhatsApp codes that they were not expecting. Such codes are usually witnessed when someone is setting up a new account or logging in to an existing account on a new device. However, if the code is received all of a sudden (without it being requested by the user themselves) then it could be a scamster trying to log in to your account. The next step includes the scammer asking you for the code via a WhatsApp message. The most important thing to keep in mind is to not share the code as in most cases the message seems to be from a genuine friend or a family member as the account has already been hijacked.

One common thing between all the complaints of the WhatsApp Hijack Scam is that victims make the mistake of sharing the code thinking that their friends are asking for it. After hijacking the accounts, however, scammers ask for money from the victim's friends and family by acting like the original user is and claiming some crisis. It also helps the fraudsters to get into more accounts and ask for the six-digit code trick by pretending to be the owner of the account.

How to protect yourself from the WhatsApp hijack scam?

According to WhatsApp, users must remain extremely vigilant and not share the One Time Password (OTP) or SMS security code with anybody including friends or family. For more safety, citizens can also enable two-step verification to ensure complete safety. Lastly, users must personally get in touch with their friends or family members if any eerie message is received on WhatsApp for money. WhatsApp has asked citizens to report if any message is received from an unknown number in a guide published on its website.