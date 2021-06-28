What Is Whynotwin11? Check If Your Device Is Compatible With The New Windows 11

Quick links:
A lot of things have been going around the new Windows 11 and the users are certainly loving it. But because of the new and updated feature, the device also needs to be compatible with the new OS. Thus the users have recently been trying to search about Windows 11 compatibility and other apps that can help them. Similarly, what is Whynotwin11 is one search term that is being used by users a lot recently. To help out these users, here is all the information needed to know what is Whynotwin11. Read more about it
The makers of Windows 11 have added a number of new features that need a compatible device to use. Because of this, a number of people have been trying to figure out if their device is compatible with the new Operating System. They have been using different apps for the same and Whynotwin11 is one of them. This app will tell you if your device is compatible to run the new Windows 11 easily. New additions like the new 5G feature and the need of having Graphic Cards and more have been the main reasons for compatibility issues with the new OS. So here are some pointers to look out for if you want to know the compatibility of your device. Apart from this, there is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the users with their doubts about Windows 11.