What Is Whynotwin11? Check If Your Device Is Compatible With The New Windows 11

A lot of things have been going around the new Windows 11 and the users are certainly loving it. But because of the new and updated feature, the device also needs to be compatible with the new OS. Thus the users have recently been trying to search about Windows 11 compatibility and other apps that can help them. Similarly, what is Whynotwin11 is one search term that is being used by users a lot recently. To help out these users, here is all the information needed to know what is Whynotwin11. Read more about it

What is Whynotwin11? Know more about this app

The makers of Windows 11 have added a number of new features that need a compatible device to use. Because of this, a number of people have been trying to figure out if their device is compatible with the new Operating System. They have been using different apps for the same and Whynotwin11 is one of them. This app will tell you if your device is compatible to run the new Windows 11 easily. New additions like the new 5G feature and the need of having Graphic Cards and more have been the main reasons for compatibility issues with the new OS. So here are some pointers to look out for if you want to know the compatibility of your device. Apart from this, there is also a video taken from YouTube that can help out the users with their doubts about Windows 11.

The processor of the device that is going to be used needs to be at least 1 gigahertz or faster. It should also have the ability to host 2 or more cores on a convenient 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC).

The device should at least have 4 GB of Random Access Memory (RAM). This is extremely important for its upgrade to Windows 11. Not every device has the following specifications.

Also, the device should at least have minimum system storage of about 64 GB or higher.

The device that is going to be used needs to have a graphics card that is compatible with DirectX 12 or anything similar that is compatible with WDDM 2.0 driver.

Talking about the display front, it is extremely important to at least have a High definition (720p) display which should be greater than 9″ diagonally and capable of adjusting with 8 bits per colour channel.

The users should have a stable internet connection along with having a Microsoft account. This is extremely important and the upgrade cannot be done without this.

To make their Operating System compatible with 5G internet connectivity, the makers have said that the devices that are being used, needs to be compatible with the device and it must be equipped with a 5G modem.

IMAGE: WINDOWS TWITTER