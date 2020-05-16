What Is YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme And How To Check Its Payment Status?

With a huge financial crunch and emergency situation in the country, the Yeduguri Sandinti Jaganmohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh will be transferring the first instalment of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme into the bank accounts of farmers on May 15, 2020.

Also Read | ICAI Exams Postponed For The Second Time; Know The Revised Scheme & Important Dates

What is YSR Rythu Bharosa?

The YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme promises a total ₹13,500 each year as financial assistance to nearly 49 lakh families in the state. The payment has been divided into three different phases. This includes ₹7,500 till May 15, ₹4,000 in October and ₹2,000 during Sankranti.

Out of ₹7,500 for May 15, ₹2,000 have already been credited into the accounts of these farmers back in April. The remaining amount of ₹5,500 was set to be transferred on Friday, May 15. The YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme is also applicable to tenant farmers who belong to SC, ST, BC, Minority categories. In addition, people who are on the forest and endowment lands are also eligible to benefit from the scheme.

The YSR Bharosa Scheme was implemented on October 15, 2019, in the entire state of Andhra Pradesh. It is one of the nine promises made by Yeduguri Sandinti Reddy before the elections. The Centre also has a ₹3.16 lakh crore package for migrant workers comprising free foodgrains.

Also Read | Govt Mulls Credit Guarantee Scheme For Loans For Payment Of Wages By MSMEs

YSR Rythu Bharosa list

The list of all the eligible farmers in the scheme has been pasted by the district administration in the Gram Panchayat office. For farmers who are unable to find their names or their names are missing from the list, they can get in touch with the Divisional Extension Officer.

How to check YSR Rythu Bharosa payment status?

Step 1: Visit YSR Rythu Bharosa's official website at the link here.

Step 2: Once you're on the Homepage, click on the 'Login' button at the top-right corner of the page.

Step 3: Login using your username and password. Verify the captcha to log into the new account.

Step 3: Click on the 'Payment Status' tab.

Step 4: The system will ask you to enter your Aadhaar number and the captcha code displayed on the screen. Enter the details and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 5: Your payment status will appear on the screen.

Alternatively, farmers can also visit the office of Gram Panchayat or the Mandal extension officer to get details on the payment status.

Also Read | West Bengal Govt Launches Scheme To Utilise 50,000-acre Barren Land In Six Districts

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Urges PM Modi To Include Police & Other COVID Warriors In Insurance Scheme

Image credits: Unsplash | Rajesh Ram