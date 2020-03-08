WhatsApp And WEP Announce New Initiative To Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Facebook-owned WhatsApp in association with Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) - an initiative from the NITI Aayog, on Sunday announced a new WEP-WhatsApp Programme named "StepUp to ScaleUp" with an aim to empower aspiring women entrepreneurs. It is a two-week residential fellowship programme that will commence in Summer at the Association of Lady Entrepreneurs of India (ALEAP), WhatsApp said in a statement.

"India has one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems, and the next big disruptions will be driven by women-led enterprises," said Anna Roy, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog.

Women can apply for the program from March 10

Aspiring women entrepreneurs were invited to apply for the programme at the 'Women Transforming India' Award ceremony, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

"Small businesses are the backbone of a strong economy and I am proud of the role WhatsApp can play in helping build the next generation of women entrepreneurs in India," Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp in India, said

Women who wish to participate in the programme can apply on WEP's website from March 10 onwards. Launched in 2017, the WEP is the first of its kind portal to bring together entrepreneurial women from different parts of India.

