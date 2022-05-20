WhatsApp announces new Cloud-based API for Business users among other features

Meta has announced new features for WhatsApp Business users. From now on, WhatsApp Business users will have access to a cloud-based API which can help them create unique experiences for their customers. Additionally, the platform has announced two new features that will be available for premium WhatsApp Business users. Keep reading to know more about the new features arriving for WhatsApp Business users.

WhatsApp mentioned in its blog post "We want to make the challenges we've all experienced when talking to businesses a thing of the past. That means no more waiting on hold, getting stuck on a broken website, or sending an email into a black box wondering if it will ever be read."

Adding to it, the instant messaging platform said, "The next step is making WhatsApp available for every business that wants a fast, convenient and reliable way to communicate with their customers."

WhatsApp launches new cloud-based API

With the new API, WhatsApp has cut down start-up time from months to minutes. This enables the businesses and developers to quickly and easily access WhatsApp's services, and build directly on top of WhatsApp to further customise their experience and increase the speed at which they can respond to their respective customers. The new API will also eliminate the server expenses incurred by businesses.

WhatsApp mentions that it is working on a feature that will allow businesses to manage chats on up to 10 devices. The platform is also working on customisable WhatsApp click-to-chat links that can be used by businesses to attract customers and initiate a conversation. Finally, WhatsApp stated that it plans to offer these as optional features that will be available in exchange for a fee charged via the WhatsApp Business app, as part of a new premium service.

Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new Chat Filters feature for Business Accounts. As the name suggests, the feature will allow WhatsApp Business Accounts users to organise their conversations with different chats in a better manner. As with other features, Chat Filters should arrive for all the versions of WhatsApp, including WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop.