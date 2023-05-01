WhatsApp Banned Over 4.7 Million Accounts In March 2023; Find Out Why

In March, Meta-owned WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts, which was more than the previous month's total, and it received and complied with three rulings from the Grievance Appellate Committee.

WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in the month of March on the basis of action taken on user complaints & to combat abuse on the platform, says WhatsApp in its user-safety report pic.twitter.com/Mcsd4UreiX May 1, 2023

WhatsApp suspended approximately 4.5 million accounts in February, 2.9 million in January, 3.6 million in December, and 3.7 million in November. The platform stated that it followed all three orders issued by the newly formed Grievance Appellate Committee between March 1 and 31, 2023. However, no further information was provided.

The monthly user-safety report includes information about user complaints and the steps taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive measures to combat abuse on the app.

A whatsapp spokesperson stated, "As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in the month of March,"

“Between March 1, 2023 and March 31, 2023, 4,715,906 WhatsApp accounts were banned. 1,659,385 of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," the report said.

According to Whatsapp's most recent report, 4,720 grievance reports were submitted in March, with 585 accounts being "actioned" upon. Out of the total reports received, 4316 were about 'ban appeals,' while others were about account help, product support, and safety, among other things.

The report further stated, "We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is actioned' when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint,"

The government has introduced the long-awaited Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) framework, which allows users to file grievances on a new portal to appeal against decisions made by social media companies.

The GAC is, in essence, an online conflict resolution mechanism, and users who are dissatisfied with a decision of an intermediary, such as Meta or Twitter, can file an appeal or complaint through the new portal. The IT guidelines require big digital platforms (with more than 50 lakh users) to post monthly compliance reports outlining the nature of complaints received and actions taken.