WhatsApp Bans Over 74 Lakh Accounts In India In April, New Report Reveals

WhatsApp banned more than 74 lakh accounts in India, the Meta-owned platform revealed in its latest report. The report was submitted in accordance with the new IT Rules 2021 and covers the period from April 1 to April 30, 2023. It also details the measures taken by the social media platform in response to grievances received from users in India, accounts actioned for violating laws or terms of service, and orders received from the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).

The GAC is a mechanism for conflict resolution and users who are dissatisfied with a decision of an intermediary, such as Meta or Twitter, can file an appeal or complaint through the new portal. The IT guidelines require major social media platforms (with more than 50 lakh users) to post monthly compliance reports outlining the nature of complaints received and actions taken.

"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we've published our report for the month of April 2023. This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 7.4 million accounts in the month of April and over 2.4 million of these accounts were proactively banned, before any reports from users," WhatsApp's spokesperson said on the latest ban.

Prior to the ban in April, WhatsApp eliminated lakhs of accounts in 2023. In March this year, it banned over 4.7 million accounts, whereas it banned 4.5 million accounts in February, 2.9 million in January, 3.6 million in December (2022), and 3.7 million in November (2022).