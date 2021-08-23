WhatsApp Beta Announced For Windows And MacOS: How To Sign-Up For This Public Beta?

WhatsApp is on the top of their game to make their messaging app as accessible as it can be for its users. The developers at the Facebook-owned company are planning to launch a new Web WhatsApp beta version for the macOS and other Android devices. But when is it being released and how is the general public supposed to register for this new beta release. Here is all the information on the internet about the new WhatsApp Beta for their web version. Read more

Beta WhatsApp for Windows and macOS announce by the developers

A recent report from WABetaInfo releases some information about the public beta as a way for WhatsApp to improve the support for multi-device as well as having more people providing feedback to the team behind the app. The users can directly log on to WhatsApp Beta’s official website and try to search for more information about the latest version of Beta available. Keep in mind that one-time registration makes you an official beta tester that is eligible to get the latest beta updates automatically. Currently, the Facebook-owned company has released the 2.2133.1 WhatsApp update for the general public. Keep in mind that this version could have bugs that should be reported by the users. They can report the bug through WhatsApp Desktop Settings>Contact Us by sharing a screenshot of the phone. Apart from this, here is also a list of upcoming WhatsApp Beta features confirmed by the developers.

More about WhatsApp Beta release

New additions like waveform animation while recording a voice note on WhatsApp has been added with the Beta. A brand new option to pause the message and listen to the audio before sending it is also going to be introduced on the social media messaging platform. Apart from this, the developers recently released a new WhatsApp Web update that allows the users to access the messaging platform by having a phone connected to the internet. This needed to be solved because using WhatsApp on the web could not be accessed without having a phone without a stable internet connection. No other information has been released about this app.