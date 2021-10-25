WhatsApp Business Accounts To Get Option To Display Status Through Profile Picture: Report

According to a recent report, WhatsApp is working on a new way for business accounts to show their status update. The new feature in the works will allow users to view a business profile's status updates by tapping on the account's profile picture on the info page. Like other reported updates, the feature is being rolled out for beta testers and will be available for other users when it is tested.

The Business Profile's status update feature has been spotted by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo. As stated, the feature will be available for WhatsApp business profiles as and when it is released. Interestingly, the feature was spotted in WhatsApp code a few months ago but did not come out as a beta or a stable update. The report also mentions that regular WhatsApp users (personal profile) might get this feature in future.

WhatsApp Business accounts to showcase status through profile picture

The messaging platform will allow users to view a business profile's status update by clicking on the profile picture on the info page of the business. After the feature is available, users will see two options when they tap on the profile picture of a business - view profile photo and view status. The report also mentions that WhatsApp will retain its standard method to view both a business profile's and a personal profile's status, which is by going into the Status section.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform also released a feature called Collections earlier this month. The feature allows WhatsApp Business accounts to organise their catalogue and group relevant items into categories. Additionally, the application is also adding a new control bar for the PiP mode, which is now available for viewing videos on the application but only from selected sources.

In a related development, WhatsApp released Payment stickers developed in collaboration with five celebrated Indian women illustrators/artists. These WhatsApp stickers convey the emotions of love, care, gratitude, blessing, and joy with the help of animated illustrations. Exclusively launched for users in India, the stickers will accompany money transfers made through WhatsApp, which is an easy and fast process. These sticker packs celebrate the Indian culture and women artists.